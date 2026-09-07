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English NewsBusinessLPG Refill Booking Window In Rural Areas Slashed To 25 Days, Effective Immediately

LPG Refill Booking Window In Rural Areas Slashed To 25 Days, Effective Immediately

The government has scrapped the longer 45-day wait for rural LPG refills, bringing rural consumers in line with the 25-day booking window that urban households already had.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government mandates uniform 25-day LPG refill booking across India.
  • Earlier rural 45-day waiting period stemmed from supply issues.
  • Improved supply, reduced backlog prompted government to lift restriction.

Rural LPG consumers across India will no longer have to wait up to 45 days to book a cylinder refill. The central government has directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to uniformly apply a 25-day refill booking interval in both urban and rural areas with immediate effect, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said on Monday.

Why the gap existed in the first place

The disparity dates back to supply pressure triggered by the conflict in West Asia, Gopi said in a Facebook post. During that period, the refill booking interval was set at 25 days for urban consumers but stretched to 45 days for those in rural areas, a gap intended to manage strain on LPG supply chains at the time.

What has changed, and why now

With the supply situation having since improved and the refill backlog reduced significantly, the government has moved to lift the restriction, according to the minister. Domestic LPG consumers nationwide, whether in urban or rural areas, can now book refills at the shorter 25-day interval, doing away with the earlier rural-urban distinction altogether.

Gopi's post also included a copy of the letter issued by the Petroleum Ministry directing OMCs to implement the revised booking interval immediately.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new LPG refill booking interval for rural consumers?

Rural LPG consumers can now book refills every 25 days. The central government directed oil marketing companies to apply this uniform interval immediately for all areas.

Why was there a difference in booking intervals between urban and rural areas before?

The disparity was due to supply pressure triggered by a conflict in West Asia. The longer 45-day interval for rural areas was to manage strain on LPG supply chains.

Who made the decision to change the LPG refill booking interval?

The central government, through the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi, directed oil marketing companies to implement the change.

Why is the government changing the LPG refill booking interval now?

The government is lifting the restriction because the supply situation has improved, and the refill backlog has been significantly reduced nationwide.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
LPG Lpg Rules Lpg Refill Window Cut In Rural Areas Lpg Refill Booking Window
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