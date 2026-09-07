LPG Refill Booking Window In Rural Areas Slashed To 25 Days, Effective Immediately

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government mandates uniform 25-day LPG refill booking across India.

Earlier rural 45-day waiting period stemmed from supply issues.

Improved supply, reduced backlog prompted government to lift restriction.

Rural LPG consumers across India will no longer have to wait up to 45 days to book a cylinder refill. The central government has directed oil marketing companies (OMCs) to uniformly apply a 25-day refill booking interval in both urban and rural areas with immediate effect, Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said on Monday.

Why the gap existed in the first place

The disparity dates back to supply pressure triggered by the conflict in West Asia, Gopi said in a Facebook post. During that period, the refill booking interval was set at 25 days for urban consumers but stretched to 45 days for those in rural areas, a gap intended to manage strain on LPG supply chains at the time.

What has changed, and why now

With the supply situation having since improved and the refill backlog reduced significantly, the government has moved to lift the restriction, according to the minister. Domestic LPG consumers nationwide, whether in urban or rural areas, can now book refills at the shorter 25-day interval, doing away with the earlier rural-urban distinction altogether.

Gopi's post also included a copy of the letter issued by the Petroleum Ministry directing OMCs to implement the revised booking interval immediately.