Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessKolkata Gold Rates Declines On August 1; Check The Rate Here

Kolkata Gold Rates Declines On August 1; Check The Rate Here

Ahmedabad and Indore reported slightly higher rates as well. Despite the price dip, gold continues to hold its ground as a trusted investment, offering stability amid ongoing economic uncertainty

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)

Gold prices declined across all major Indian cities on Friday, with Kolkata reflecting the broader national trend. In the city, 22-karat gold was priced at Rs 9,150 per gram, while 24-karat gold stood at Rs 9,982 per gram—matching rates in several other metros such as Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. These cities remained relatively affordable compared to Delhi and Lucknow, where gold prices reached Rs 9,165 for 22K and Rs 9,997 for 24K gold. Ahmedabad and Indore reported slightly higher rates as well. Despite the price dip, gold continues to hold its ground as a trusted investment, offering stability amid ongoing economic uncertainty.

Gold’s Enduring Allure In A Changing World

Amidst economic shifts and market volatility, gold continues to shine as a timeless symbol of stability and trust. Unlike assets that fluctuate with trends, gold holds its value with quiet resilience. Its true worth goes beyond market price—it lies in the deep-rooted confidence it inspires across cultures and generations.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today (August 1): Check Out Gold Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, More Cities

India’s Deep-Rooted Connection With Gold

Nowhere is the trust in gold more deeply rooted than in India, where it is intricately intertwined with everyday life and cultural identity. Gold is not merely a precious metal—it represents tradition, emotion, and heritage. Whether it's weddings, religious ceremonies, or festivals, gold plays a central role in commemorating life's most significant occasions. It is cherished as a symbol of love, prosperity, and protection, often passed down through generations as a prized legacy.

However, this age-old relationship is transforming. With rising financial awareness, many Indians are now viewing gold not just through the lens of tradition but also as a savvy financial instrument. Its significance is shifting—no longer just a sentimental keepsake, gold is increasingly being recognized as a smart and reliable investment choice.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Kolkata Gold Price Today 22K Gold Rate 24k Gold Rate Kolkata Gold Rates
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
India
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Opposition Urges LS Speaker Om Birla For Discussion On ‘Unprecedented’ Voter List Update
Cricket
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
‘Kis Muh Se Khelega?’: Afridi's Jibe Backfires As India Champions Walks Out Of Semifinal Clash Againts Pakistan
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget