Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, outlined the conglomerate’s expanding presence in Telangana at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025, while emphasising the state’s governance model and development priorities.

Speaking in Hyderabad alongside Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and industry leaders on Monday, Adani described the state’s policy direction as conducive to long‑term investment, though he kept his remarks largely centred on ongoing projects rather than making sweeping new announcements.

Adani described it as “a privilege” to join the summit and commended Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s approach to administration. “Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Telangana is experiencing a clarity of vision and purpose that is rare in Indian public life,” he stated.

Governance Environment Seen as Supportive for Industry

Adani noted that Telangana’s administrative approach, marked by quicker clearances, predictable regulation and an emphasis on economic planning, created an investment environment that companies could work with.

He said the government’s focus on transparency and efficiency has helped industries navigate expansion with greater clarity. While praising the leadership for articulating a growth‑with‑quality model, he positioned the state’s stability as a key factor in enabling businesses to scale.

"Your focus on transparent governance, rapid decision-making, and long-term economic planning has created an environment where industries like ours can think boldly and invest with confidence," he said.

Defence Manufacturing Emerges as a Strong Pillar

Adani’s address highlighted the Group’s defence and aerospace facility in Hyderabad, which has grown into a significant manufacturing hub for long‑endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The site, India’s first UAV production facility of its kind, supplies both the Indian Armed Forces and overseas clients.

“This state-of-the-art facility is the first UAV manufacturing facility in the country, where long endurance UAVs are manufactured,” he said.

He stated that the project aligns with national self‑reliance objectives and now employs more than 1,500 people directly, while supporting additional jobs through its supply chain. He cast the initiative as aligned with the national Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, but stopped short of detailing further expansion plans.

Digital Infrastructure and Energy Investments Continue

A major component of the Group’s current expansion in the state is the Rs 2,500‑crore green data centre under development. Designed as a 48 MW facility, it will cater to high‑performance computing, AI‑related workloads and cloud services. Adani described it as part of the wider push to build more resilient digital infrastructure in the country.

He also referenced Telangana’s rapid build‑out of capital and logistics infrastructure over recent years. The Group has invested around Rs 4,000 crore in road projects totalling over 100 km across districts, including Mancherial, Suryapet, Kodad and Khammam. These corridors, he noted, have begun easing the movement of goods and lowering logistics costs.

Cement Capacity Expanded

To address Telangana’s rising construction activity, Adani Cement has set up manufacturing units in Ganeshpahad, Tandur and Devapur. With a combined capacity of 7 MTPA and more than Rs 2,000 crore invested, these plants are intended to support the state’s infrastructure growth with assured supply.

Across initiatives in defence, digital infrastructure, logistics and manufacturing, the Group has invested close to Rs 10,000 crore in Telangana in the past three years, contributing to employment for more than 7,000 people.

Adani concluded by acknowledging the state government’s support and reiterated the Group’s willingness to explore additional projects. However, the address remained focused on ongoing work rather than unveiling fresh investments. He thanked the state leadership for its support and added, “We look forward to doing many more projects in the state.”