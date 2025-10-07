Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





When Japanese entrepreneur Reiji Kobayashi decided to move to Bengaluru in 2024 to expand his microfinancing startup, Hakki, he expected challenges. What he found instead was a thriving environment where experimentation is encouraged, risks are embraced, and employees work harder than he does.

“They work more than me, 9 AM to 9 PM easily. Even our driver is available from early morning till midnight,” Kobayashi said, reflecting on his experience with Indian teams.

Kobayashi, who previously ran ventures in Japan and Kenya, told Business Insider that India’s startup ecosystem is far more dynamic and fast-paced than Japan’s. “Indians are willing to try new things without needing perfect projections. In Japan, decisions take time and require consensus,” he said.

Expanding Horizons: Why India Was the Next Step

Hakki, which provides financing for vehicle purchases, has already funded over 3,500 cars in Kenya. The company currently employs four people in India, 74 in Kenya, and two in South Africa. Its headquarters remain in Japan, where most of its fundraising is conducted. Kobayashi now aims to take Hakki public in Japan by 2028.

According to him, India’s scale and economic momentum made it a natural choice for expansion. “Africa has 1.4 billion people, but they’re scattered. India has 1.3 billion and a rapidly growing economy,” he said, adding that the country’s dense market and tech-savvy population make it ideal for scaling financial products.

Life and Work in Bengaluru

Since moving to Bengaluru, Kobayashi has developed an appreciation for the city’s mix of comfort and vibrancy. “I play football every evening and watch cricket with friends, with alcohol and chicken, which surprised me because I thought most Indians were vegetarian,” he said, laughing.

He described the city’s weather as “perfect” and praised the informal dress culture that allows professionals to feel at ease. Beyond lifestyle, what struck him most is the optimism of the people. “People here are kind and optimistic about the future. In Japan, the ageing population makes people anxious about what’s ahead,” he observed.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite the positives, Kobayashi admits there are cultural adjustments. He still struggles with spicy Indian food and often relies on noodles imported from Japan. He also noted that business communication styles can differ significantly, with Japan emphasising hierarchy and precision, while India prioritises speed and flexibility.

Even so, Kobayashi remains committed to India. While exploring expansion opportunities in Thailand, he plans to maintain a strong operational base in Bengaluru. “I’m committed to growing the company here and can see myself moving back again,” he said.

As India’s startup ecosystem continues to evolve, Kobayashi’s journey reflects how global entrepreneurs increasingly view the country not just as a market, but as a hub of innovation and relentless work ethic, one that might even outpace its global peers.