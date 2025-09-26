Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIpoIndia Records Biggest Monthly IPO Activity Since 1997, Raises Rs 13,300 Crore

India Records Biggest Monthly IPO Activity Since 1997, Raises Rs 13,300 Crore

The SME activity in the primary market also set a record, with 53 IPOs raising Rs 2,309 crore, the highest ever in a single month by both volume and value, as per the stock exchanges data.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India's primary market experienced its most active month this September in almost 28 years, as 25 companies went public on the mainboard, marking the highest number of listings since January 1997, when 28 were recorded.

The SME activity in the primary market also set a record, with 53 IPOs raising Rs 2,309 crore, the highest ever in a single month by both volume and value, as per the stock exchanges data.

A total of 25 IPOs raised over Rs 13,300 crore during the month. Meanwhile, SMEs raised Rs 9,129 crore through 207 listings, surpassing previous annual fundraising records with a quarter of the year still remaining.

Analysts linked the boom to strong foreign institutional inflows and consistent demand from retail investors and mutual funds, despite fluctuations in the secondary markets. Mutual funds, insurers, pension funds, and retail investors are pursuing new issues amid valuation concerns in the secondary market.

In the broader market, Sensex has risen from 80,364 to 80,795 and the BSE MidCap and the BSE SmallCap have outperformed the benchmark indices.

Meanwhile, India climbed to third position globally in terms of funding for tech startups, trailing only the United States and the United Kingdom but ahead of Germany and France.

SEBI, in its recent board meeting, decided to revise the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms for large companies planning initial public offerings (IPOs). Under the new norms, companies with a market capitalisation of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore will now get more time to meet the public shareholding requirements.

They will be required to achieve 15 per cent MPS within five years of listing and 25 per cent within 10 years. At present, companies are required to meet the 25 per cent threshold within three years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian IPO Market IPO Boom IPO Market Ipo Listings
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
‘India On Phone With Putin’: NATO Chief's Big Claim Amid US Tariff Tensions
India
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
MiG-21 Fighter Jets Soar One Last Time Before IAF Bids Farewell: WATCH
Business
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
Trump’s Latest Tariffs: How India, China, EU And Major Economies Could Be Impacted, Explained
World
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Trump Meets Sharif, Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget