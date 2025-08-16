Indian Stocks Rebound: Mid & Small Caps Surge This Week After Positive Economic Signals

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessIndian Stocks Rebound: Mid & Small Caps Surge This Week After Positive Economic Signals

Over 20 major small-cap and mid-cap stocks saw gains ranging from 9.85 per cent to 54.96 per cent, with most clustering between 10-20 per cent.

By : IANS | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BSE mid and smallcap indices ended a three-week losing streak, even as Indian benchmark indices also broke a six-week losing pattern -- gaining 1 per cent this week.

The BSE midcap indices increased by 1 per cent, while the BSE small-cap index rose by 0.4 per cent for the week.

The weekly gains follow positive inflation data from the US and India, in-line earnings, rupee appreciation and falling oil prices.

As the June quarter (Q1 FY26) earnings are out, the revenue moderation took average net profit expansion YoY for the benchmark Nifty 50 companies (excluding financials and oil and gas) to mid-single digits.

On the earnings front, though, the Nifty50 Q1 FY26 earnings were in line with the market estimates. The overall trend was mixed during the quarter, as the revival expected from urban demand is yet to gather momentum, according to analysts.

Most sectoral indices were in positive territory for the week, with the Pharma and Healthcare indices leading the gains, both rising over 3 per cent. Profit booking occurred in select FMCG, pharmaceutical, and consumer durable stocks.

On the last trading day of the week, FIIs net sold equity shares worth Rs 1,926 crore, having bought stocks valued at Rs 13,646 crore but offloaded shares worth Rs 15,572 crore. In contrast, DIIs net purchased equities worth Rs 3,895 crore.

Analysts said that benign domestic inflation is at an eight-year low, boosting hopes for a revival in discretionary spending. Additionally, S&P’s upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to BBB is expected to boost investor sentiment and support long-term growth.

Also, S&P Global Ratings has upgraded long-term issuer credit ratings on seven Indian banks and three non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). The banks are State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank and the NBFCs are Bajaj Finance, Tata Capital and L&amp;T Finance.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
Stock Market Indian Markets Small Caps Mid Caps
