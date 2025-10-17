Why More Indian Brands Are Outsourcing Customer Support Than Ever Before This Diwali

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Over 55 per cent of brands turn to outsourcing firms to enhance customer experience during festive season, said a study by Vertex Global Services released on Friday.

With higher spending and purchasing power, backed by festive sales and GST cuts, the digital era has increased the demand for superior customer experience which is critical to winning and retaining customers, Vertex Global Services said in a statement.

The survey, conducted among over 300 brands across retail, e-commerce, and travel sectors, found more than 55 per cent of brands turn to outsourcing firms to enhance customer experience and gain a competitive edge during the festive season.

Nearly seven in 10 brands agreed that the festive period is the most crucial time for customer loyalty and establishing brand reputation.

Gagan Arora, Founder and President, Vertex Global Services, said: "In India's hyper-competitive festive market, brands can't afford to leave customer experience to chance. Our survey clearly demonstrates that outsourcing is no longer just a cost-saving tool; it's a strategic imperative for delivering superior, agile, and personalised customer interactions when it matters most. As the festive rush intensifies, partnering with experienced outsourcing firms enables brands to scale seamlessly, leverage data-driven insights, and focus on core business priorities." The survey further highlighted a significant shift in how brands prepare for the festive season surge.

More than 45 per cent of brands believe outsourcing partners with advanced AI-led solutions are crucial for delivering seamless, responsive customer experience, it said.

The survey also revealed that outsourcing companies are strategically blending artificial intelligence with human expertise for a more agile and personalised support system.

The survey further identified improved customer satisfaction as the leading driver for brands choosing to outsource, reflecting a clear shift toward prioritizing exceptional experiences.

Additionally, 28 per cent of respondents pointed to cost efficiency as a key benefit, while 32 per cent emphasised the value of outsourcing partners in providing multi-lingual and omni-channel support.

