Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia Well-Shielded From US Tariff Heat, Says Billionaire Investor Mark Mobius; Here's What It Means

India Well-Shielded From US Tariff Heat, Says Billionaire Investor Mark Mobius; Here's What It Means

“India has a huge domestic market and does not depend on exports like China. Also, Indian software exports are great and escape tariffs,” Mobius noted

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 03:52 PM (IST)

India’s economy is well-positioned to handle the blow from the new 50 per cent tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump, billionaire investor Mark Mobius said on Thursday. According to Mobius, India's large consumer base and low dependence on exports offer a natural buffer against such external shocks.

In a conversation with IANS, Mobius, who manages the Mobius EM Opportunities Fund focused on emerging markets, remarked that India’s internal strengths set it apart from other economies like China when it comes to withstanding tariff-related impacts.

“India has a huge domestic market and does not depend on exports like China. Also, Indian software exports are great and escape tariffs,” he noted.

Many of India’s critical exports, worth over $30 billion, are currently insulated from the upcoming US tariff hikes. Pharmaceutical products, smartphones, semiconductors, and petroleum goods are among the items listed under exemptions. This means that, for now, exports in these categories won’t face the brunt of Trump’s fresh trade restrictions.

India’s shipments of electronics and pharmaceuticals alone amounted to $14.6 billion and $10.5 billion, respectively, in FY25, making up nearly 29 per cent of the country’s total exports to the US. Petroleum products, with exports worth $4.09 billion, also enjoy protection under the energy exemption clause.

Resilience Backed By Growth Momentum

Mobius further stressed that India's ongoing economic momentum and predicted its continued rise on the global economic leaderboard. “Conclusion: no big problem for India,” Mobius told IANS.

“The country is witnessing 6-7 per cent growth despite global uncertainties, which shows the resilience in its economy. It will help India continue to move up the ladder,” he added.

Also Read: India, Brazil Hit With Steepest US Tariff Rate Of 50%; Here's What Other Countries Got

India’s Economy's Global Growth

India's economic growth has been remarkable. In a few short years, it has surged ahead from the 11th-largest economy to currently being ranked fourth globally, just behind the United States, China, and Germany. With sustained growth and strategic trade planning, experts believe India is well on its way to becoming the third-largest economy.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Exports Mark Mobius India Us Tariffs Trump India Tariffs US Tariff Impact On India
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India At Aug End: Ajit Doval In Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India At Aug End: Ajit Doval In Moscow
India
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
'Choreographed Polling, Duplicate Voters': Rahul Gandhi Takes On Election Commission
Cities
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Aniruddhacharya's Supporters Pull ABP Reporter's Hair, Push Her In Front Of Him: Watch
Personal Finance
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
PAN 2.0 Set To Launch In 18 Months; Here's What You Need To Know
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Controversial Speaker Aniruddh Acharya Faces Backlash as Supporters Assault Female Reporter
Breaking: Deadly Road Accident in Jammu and Kashmir, CRPF Vehicle Falls into Deep Ravine | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Supreme Court Rejects Justice Yashwant Verma’s Petition in Cash Scam Case | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Sends Strong Message on Farmers’ Rights Amid Tariff Dispute with US | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Sant Samaj Holds Meeting in Mathura Over Aniruddha Acharya’s Controversial Remarks on Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget