India, US Trade Talks Ongoing, Both Sides Trying For A Win-Win Solution: Report

Talks between India and the United States on trade-related matters are progressing steadily, media reports said on Wednesday. Citing government sources, ANI reported that engagement between the two sides is ongoing. The US Ambassador-designate, who was recently in India, held meetings with all key stakeholders and described the discussions as productive.

The Indian negotiating team is currently in the United States to continue deliberations, with both sides aiming for a “win-win solution.” “Discussions are on the table, and we are in a deeper phase of engagement,” a government source stated, adding that India’s exports to the US have shown growth and the trend is expected to continue.

At present, around 45 per cent of India’s exports to the US remain outside the tariff ambit, the report added.