Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIndia, US Trade Talks Ongoing, Both Sides Trying For A Win-Win Solution: Report

India, US Trade Talks Ongoing, Both Sides Trying For A Win-Win Solution: Report

The US Ambassador-designate, who was recently in India, held meetings with all key stakeholders and described the discussions as productive.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Talks between India and the United States on trade-related matters are progressing steadily, media reports said on Wednesday. Citing government sources, ANI reported that engagement between the two sides is ongoing. The US Ambassador-designate, who was recently in India, held meetings with all key stakeholders and described the discussions as productive.

The Indian negotiating team is currently in the United States to continue deliberations, with both sides aiming for a “win-win solution.” “Discussions are on the table, and we are in a deeper phase of engagement,” a government source stated, adding that India’s exports to the US have shown growth and the trend is expected to continue.

At present, around 45 per cent of India’s exports to the US remain outside the tariff ambit, the report added.

Also read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tariffs India US Trade Deal US India Trade Talks
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
‘JDU No Longer With Nitish Kumar’: Tejashwi Yadav Says Party Now Run By 3 Leaders ‘Sold To BJP’
Election 2025
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar's JD (U) Releases First List Of 57 Candidates For Bihar Elections
Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
Cities
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
‘Disrupt Peace, Face Jail’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s Stern Warning To Rioters Ahead Of Diwali
Advertisement

Videos

JDU announces 57 candidates; LJP says no seat-sharing dispute as Upendra Kushwaha meets Amit Shah
JDU Announces Candidates for Rajgir and Other Key Seats; LJP Yet to Release Official List Ahead of Bihar Elections
JDU Finalizes Candidates for Key Bihar Seats, Leaving NDA Allies, Including Chirag Paswan, in Speculation
Upendra Kushwaha Meets Amit Shah in Delhi as NDA Explores Seat Adjustment Formula
Congress Welcomes Upset Upendra Kushwaha As He Meets Amit Shah In Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Battle For Bengal's Soul: 2026 Election Could Redefine India's Political Map
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget