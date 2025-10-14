Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessBIS Aligns Quality Standards With Global Benchmarks, Reforms To Strengthen 'Brand India'

BIS Aligns Quality Standards With Global Benchmarks, Reforms To Strengthen 'Brand India'

From harmonising standards to empowering MSMEs, India is redefining excellence through BIS-led reforms that promise a smarter, stronger, and globally competitive Bharat.

By : Chahat Jain | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 07:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

At a time when quality defines credibility, India is taking bold strides to ensure that every product reaching consumers meets world-class benchmarks. On the occasion of World Standards Day 2025, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, announced a major step: harmonising the Quality Control Orders (QCO) framework to curb substandard goods while supporting the nation’s MSMEs.

Speaking at the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) celebration, Minister Joshi emphasised that India must strike a sustainable balance between tightening quality enforcement and enabling the growth of small and medium enterprises that drive local innovation and employment.

Highlighting India’s remarkable economic journey, the minister noted that in just 11 years, the nation has climbed from the world’s 10th largest economy to the 4th, guided by the government’s philosophy of Reform, Perform, and Transform. With confidence, he projected that India is well on track to becoming the third-largest economy by 2028, with BIS playing a crucial role in aligning national standards with global benchmarks.

The theme of World Standards Day 2025, “Shared Vision for a Better World,” draws from the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 17 - Partnership for the Goals, highlighting collaboration as the key to sustainable progress. Minister Joshi praised BIS for embracing this philosophy by adopting global best practices while prioritising national interests in sectors like renewable energy, electric mobility, digital infrastructure, and sustainable materials.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for “Zero Defect, Zero Effect”—products that are both flawless in quality and environmentally responsible. “Bharat must be recognised globally for its quality,” he said, urging that Indian standards become synonymous with excellence worldwide.

Standards, Certification, and Consumer Awareness

Today, India has over 22,300 active standards, with 94% harmonised with ISO and IEC norms. The number of new standards formulated annually has more than doubled, from 407 in 2014 to 1,038 in 2025. Similarly, products under mandatory certification have expanded from 106 to 773, spanning 191 QCOs and two horizontal QCOs.

Concluding the event, Minister Joshi urged BIS to amplify consumer outreach—reaching both urban and rural citizens, and embed quality consciousness at every level of production. He reaffirmed that quality and standards are the backbone of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, driving innovation, sustainability, and trust in “Brand India.”

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 07:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
MSMEs MSME BIS Bureau Of Indian Standards INDIA World Standards Day World Standards Day 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
GRAP Stage I Enforced As Delhi-NCR Air Quality Dips To ‘Poor’ Category Ahead Of Smog Season
India
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai On Op Sindoor
Pakistan Sought Cessation In 88 Hours, Further Conflict Would’ve Been Catastrophic: DGMO Ghai
Cities
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
‘Sacrificing My Life For Truth’: Haryana Cop Dies By Suicide, Alleges Late IPS Officer Puran Kumar ‘Corrupt’
Election 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls 2025
This Winning MLA Since 1995 Doesn’t Get Ticket In BJP First List For Bihar Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget