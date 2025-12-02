By Himanshu Gupta

For many Indian motorists, receiving a traffic challan that feels unfair has become an increasingly common moment of irritation. Even as enforcement has become digitised through automated cameras and e-challans, the experience of challenging a disputed penalty remains slow, confusing and often discouraging. The legal right to contest is clear, but the process of exercising that right still feels more burdensome than it should be.

The journey begins on the state traffic department’s e-challan portal, where motorists must examine every detail of the alleged violation from timestamps to location and photographic evidence before submitting their own proofs such as dashcam footage, GPS logs, toll slips or witness statements. While the online system was designed as a convenience, many users find their complaints rejected or left unresolved. When this digital route doesn’t yield relief, the matter shifts into a space most citizens dread: the physical courts.

Once a challan enters the judicial process, either because an online dispute was dismissed or because the challan was issued as a court challan from the start, the burden increases significantly. A motorist must locate their case in court records, formally file a request to contest, and rely on a lawyer to prepare a written defiance, submit a Vakalatnama, file documents and argue the case. Hearings often extend over weeks or months, requiring multiple leaves from work, travel to court and meticulous documentation. For many, the cost of contesting exceeds the penalty itself.

Yet motorists persist because ignoring a challan can lead to higher penalties, summons, license complications or a lingering blemish on an otherwise clean driving record. A challan is only an allegation, not a verdict, and the right to contest is essential to ensure fairness in an increasingly automated enforcement landscape.

What is slowly changing is the supporting ecosystem around this process. Technology-driven platforms, including integrated services like the ChallanPay.in portal, now assist motorists by consolidating challans from various sources, helping them organise evidence, track deadlines, and monitor case status without repeated court visits. These tools do not replace the legal system, but they significantly reduce the operational load on citizens. With filings increasingly handled digitally and representation streamlined, nearly 98% of contested cases today do not require the motorist’s personal appearance in court, a notable shift from the cumbersome procedures of the past.

The right to contest remains a crucial safeguard for citizens, but the system has long demanded time, money and patience. As technology continues to soften the rough edges of the process, motorists may finally find that seeking fairness doesn’t have to feel like a battle against the system itself.

(The author is the Founder & CEO at Lawyered)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.