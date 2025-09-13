Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From MSMEs To AI: How BIS Is Powering India's Standards Revolution Ahead Of IEC 2025

From MSMEs To AI: How BIS Is Powering India’s Standards Revolution Ahead Of IEC 2025

India will host the 89th IEC General Meeting in New Delhi in 2025, organised by BIS. This event gathers global experts to shape electrotechnical standards.

By : Chahat Jain | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)


India is preparing to host the 89th International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) General Meeting from 8 to 19 September 2025 in New Delhi, a global event that will bring together thousands of experts, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world. Organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), this meeting will shape the future of international standardisation while highlighting India’s growing leadership in the field.

The IEC, headquartered in Geneva, is an international standards-setting body that develops voluntary, consensus-based standards in the field of electrotechnology. It provides a global platform for experts from 174 countries to collaborate and create uniform standards that guide industries worldwide. India, as a full member of the IEC, participates in all key technical and managerial activities and exercises voting rights in the General Assembly. BIS serves as the secretariat of the Indian National Committee of IEC (INC-IEC), ensuring that India’s voice is well represented at the highest levels.

In an exclusive conversation with Chahat Jain of Paisa Live, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General of BIS, underscored the importance of standards in India’s growth story. “IEC is an international standards-making body in which about 160 countries are associated. India is a very important member, and we play a proactive role in most technical committees,” he explained.

He emphasised that India’s vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub depends heavily on standardisation. “When we make India a manufacturing hub, standardisation and standards play a very important role. MSMEs and start-ups are emerging in every small street and town," he said.

BIS has already developed an impressive 24,000-plus standards, of which around 7,000 are aligned with international norms such as ISO and IEC, while the rest are indigenous. “These standards are not just for industry but also for consumers,” Tiwari pointed out. “My request will be, please disseminate information about the BIS Care App, Standard Watch, and our bulletin Manak Samachar. We are also reaching out through 10,000 school standard clubs, 100 engineering colleges, and 100 industry associations.”

Looking to the future, BIS is focusing on emerging technologies and sustainability. “Green mobility, clean tech, clean energy—we are already making and following standards in these sectors,” he said. “Even in AI, deepfake, blockchain, IoT, and cybersecurity, new standards are being developed. The happiest thing is that our experts are leading in many technical committees and working groups.”

The upcoming IEC General Meeting in New Delhi will be a unique opportunity for India to bring global experts under one roof and to highlight its growing role in shaping international standards. The event will include technical committee meetings, management sessions, workshops, and the annual IEC General Assembly, making it the single most important gathering in the electrotechnical standards community.

Hosting the General Meeting provides more than just prestige, but it also enables the host nation to sensitise its stakeholders about the role of standards and encourages greater domestic participation in international processes. As Tiwari highlighted, the event will not only strengthen India’s position globally but also help ensure that the concerns and innovations of Indian industries, start-ups, and consumers are better reflected in international discussions.

With standards becoming the backbone of trade, technology, and consumer safety, India’s leadership role in IEC is more significant than ever. The 89th IEC General Meeting will serve as a milestone in this journey, placing India firmly at the centre of global standardisation and showcasing how BIS is working tirelessly to bridge national priorities with international best practices.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 05:41 PM (IST)

BIS Standardisation

