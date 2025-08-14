Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessICICI Bank Lowers Minimum Balance After Customer Pushback: Check New Rules!

ICICI Bank Lowers Minimum Balance After Customer Pushback: Check New Rules!

The minimum balance requirement for its new savings bank accounts opened on or after August 1 was raised five times to Rs 50,000.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)

In a U-turn, ICICI Bank has slashed the minimum monthly average balance (MAB) requirement to Rs 15,000 from earlier steep hike of Rs 50,000, citing "valuable feedback" from customers.

The minimum balance requirement for its new savings bank accounts opened on or after August 1 was raised five times to Rs 50,000.

"Following valuable feedback from our customers, we have revised these requirements to better reflect their expectations and preferences. We thank our customers for their continued trust and feedback, which help us serve them better," ICICI Bank posted on its website.

Similarly, the MAB for semi-urban and rural locations have been revised downwards to Rs 7,500 and Rs 2,500 respectively, it said.

Before August 1, the MAB for semi-urban and rural was Rs 5,000. Even after the rollback, the bank has effected a 50 per cent hike across all these segments.

However, the bank said, the revised MAB requirements are not applicable to salary accounts, senior citizens/pensioners (above 60 years), basic savings bank deposit account/PM Jandhan Yojana, and accounts for people with special needs.

They are also not applicable to savings accounts opened before July 31, 2025.

Also read : Markets Highly Volatile, Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Tests 24,650

MAB is the minimum balance that a customer is required to maintain in a bank account. If the balance falls below the required amount, the bank levies a penalty.

In case account holders fail to meet the MAB, customers will be liable to pay penal charges of 6 per cent of the shortfall in required MAB, or Rs 500, whichever is lower.

The balance in the savings bank account of ICICI Bank earns an interest of 2.5 per cent per annum, it said.

The hike in MAB comes at a time when public sector banks have rationalised their penalties or completely waived them off.

Led by the country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), other public sector lenders like Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank, too, waived off penal charges for failing to maintain the MAB in all savings accounts.

Most public sector banks (PSBs) have removed their minimum balance charges in general savings bank accounts, while some have rationalised to promote financial inclusion, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The charges are removed/rationalised as part of their business strategy with the commercial wisdom, in view of the perceived benefits which may arise in terms of growth in deposits, among others, he had said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Minimum Balance ICICI Bank
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning To Russia If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Alaska Summit
‘Very Severe Consequences’: Trump’s Warning If Putin Refuses Ukraine Ceasefire In Ala
India
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
SC’s New Bench To Hear Delhi-NCR Stray Dog Case Today As Relocation Ruling Sparks Protests
World
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
8-Year-Old Among 3 Dead In Celebratory Firing During Independence Day In Pakistan
World
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
ABP Exclusive: How Pakistan’s Terror Network Dodged FATF Scrutiny—JeM’s PKR 3.91-Billion ‘Digital Hawala’
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget