HomeBusinessMarkets Continue To Rally, Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Tests 24,650

Markets Continue To Rally, Sensex Opens Over 100 Points Higher, Nifty Tests 24,650

Around 9:08 AM, the Sensex climbed more than 80 points and crossed 80,625, while the Nifty declined 12 points and tested 24,600 during the pre-open session.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 09:38 AM (IST)

Dalal Street remained on high alert on Thursday as volatility reined over investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex began the day above 80,650, climbing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 traded just under 24,650, jumping 25 points as of 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Infosys, Sun Pharma, Maruti, HDFC Bank, and Trent emerged among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included Tata Steel, BEL, Adani Ports, NPTC, and L&T.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Financial Services index remained among the few trading in green and gained 0.23 per cent. The Nifty Microcap250 led in red and tanked 0.29 per cent.

Sectorally, the Metal index plunged 1.55 per cent, while the Pharma index climbed 0.87 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty slipped 17 points and stood under 24,700, as of 9 AM.

How Did Markets Fare Yesterday?

Equity benchmarks staged a recovery on Wednesday, supported by gains in metal, auto, and pharma stocks, as steady US inflation data fuelled a rally across global markets. The BSE Sensex rose 304.32 points, or 0.38 per cent, to close at 80,539.91, after touching an intraday high of 80,683.74, up 448.15 points or 0.55 per cent. The NSE Nifty added 131.95 points, or 0.54 per cent, to end at 24,619.35.

Analysts attributed the upbeat domestic mood to retail inflation easing to 1.55 per cent in July — its lowest in eight years — which strengthened expectations for a pickup in discretionary demand, particularly in the auto and metals sectors.

Market sentiment was also lifted by supportive cues from abroad, including the extension of China’s tariff deadline and a decline in global crude oil prices. According to Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, India’s growth and inflation backdrop for FY26 remains constructive, though marginal downgrades are possible depending on tariff developments.

He added that, while uncertainty persists over US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and other global risks, investors are keeping an eye on the scheduled Trump-Putin meeting on 15 August.

Published at : 14 Aug 2025 09:18 AM (IST)
Sensex Stock Market Nifty
