Good To Know: 5 Reasons To Refinance Your Home Loan Now

Good To Know: 5 Reasons To Refinance Your Home Loan Now

Even a 0.5% drop in the interest rate can bring noticeable relief. For example, if your ₹40 lakh loan is at 8.5% interest for 20 years, your EMI is around ₹34,676

By : Adhil Shetty | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)

Purchasing a home is usually one of the most significant financial decisions a person makes in their lifetime. But your work isn’t over after the loan is approved and the EMIs begin. As interest rates change and your financial situation evolves, it’s worth reviewing your home loan periodically. Often, situations around a loan change—your credit score may have gone up, the average spread on the loan may have gone down, the interest rates may have changed—and all this could mean higher or better savings on your loan if you take the right steps. Refinancing your loan to another lender or the same lender at better terms can be one such step. It helps you save a significant amount over time. 

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintaining a status quo on repo rate at 5.5% in its August 2025 review, rates are already trending low. If you’re still servicing an older loan at a higher rate, now is a good time to explore your options.

Interest Rates and spreads Have Dropped

Refinancing helps you match your loan to current conditions. If you took a home loan when rates and spreads were high, your EMIs are likely much higher than what someone would pay today for the same loan amount. While RLLR loans are transmitted within three months of a rate cut, it will probably be a year before MCLR rates are transmitted. Moreover, even if you are on an RLLR loan, a rate cut will not bring your spreads down. Banks today offer almost 1-1.5% lower spreads compared to a few years ago. So, as interest rates fall, it’s worth checking if you can refinance your loan with another bank offering a lower rate. This can help you reduce your monthly outgo or even close your loan faster. For instance, if you took your loan a few years ago when home loan interest rates were around 9%, you’re likely overpaying today because many lenders are offering loans under 8% for top-tier borrowers, especially for refinanced loans. On a loan of ₹50 lakh with 15 years remaining, the difference between 9% and 8% interest can save you over ₹4.5 lakh in interest payments. Always check your current rate against what’s available in the market.

Lowers Your EMI and Improves Cash Flow

Even a 0.5% drop in the interest rate can bring noticeable relief. For example, if your ₹40 lakh loan is at 8.5% interest for 20 years, your EMI is around ₹34,676. Refinancing to 8% brings it down to ₹33,458—a monthly saving of ₹1,218. That adds up to over ₹2.9 lakh over the life of the loan. These monthly savings can be redirected to investments, emergency funds, or other financial goals. Additionally, if your cash flow has tightened due to job changes or family expenses, refinancing could be the breathing room you need.

Shorten Your Loan Tenure and Save Big

Refinancing is also a smart way to close your loan faster. If your income has increased, you might prefer to pay a little more each month and reduce your tenure. For example, you refinance a ₹30 lakh loan from 20 to 15 years at the same rate of 8%. You’ll pay about ₹3,600 more per month, but you’ll save nearly ₹8.6 lakh in interest. It’s a good way to become debt-free sooner and save on overall interest.

Move to a Repo-Linked Loan for Transparency

If your current loan is linked to MCLR (Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rate) or base rate, your rate adjustments may be slow compared to the repo rate changes. Repo-linked lending rates (RLLR) are more responsive. When the RBI cuts the repo rate, RLLR loans reflect it quickly. This keeps you in sync with the market. Switching to an RLLR-linked loan ensures you’re not left behind in a falling rate environment.

Top-Up Loan Options

Many lenders allow a top-up loan when you refinance. This is a low-interest loan given over and above your home loan. Suppose your outstanding home loan is ₹25 lakh and your property value has appreciated. You may be eligible for a top-up of ₹10 lakh at a rate comparable to your home loan rate. From home renovation to child’s education, or even repaying high-interest debt, this loan can be used for anything. Compared to personal loans that charge 11–15%, a top-up at 8% is far more economical.

Whether it’s saving on interest, improving cash flow, or getting access to cheaper funds, refinancing can be a powerful financial move. The key is to do your maths before the move

(The author is the CEO at BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

About the author Adhil Shetty

Adhil Shetty is the CEO of Bankbazaar.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Home Loan Refinance Mortgage Refinancing Refinance Benefits Lower Interest Rates
Read more
