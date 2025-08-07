New Delhi [India], August 7: At a time when public healthcare systems across the country face mounting pressure, Goa is emerging as a quiet success story. Under the leadership of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, the state has recorded a series of achievements in public health, medical education, and social welfare, combining compassion with reform to deliver tangible outcomes.

Scaling Medical Education: 19 PG Seats Added at GMC

In June 2025, the Goa government expanded postgraduate medical education by adding 19 new PG seats across five specialities at Goa Medical College (GMC). This decision aims to bolster Goa’s medical workforce, reduce reliance on out-of-state specialists, and retain talent within the state.

Minister Rane called the move a step toward making Goa a destination for affordable, high-quality healthcare and a future-ready medical education hub.

Mega Medical Camps: Taking Health to the Last Mile

The state’s outreach program has taken a proactive approach through 16 Mega Medical Camps conducted across Goa, reaching over 13,000 citizens. In one such camp in Navelim, five cases of undiagnosed heart attacks were discovered and treated immediately, demonstrating the life-saving potential of early diagnosis.

“These camps aren't just outreach—they're lifesaving. Preventive screening is as important as curing,” Rane remarked.

IVF & Advanced Cardiac Procedures Now Publicly Accessible

In a significant move toward equitable healthcare, GMC has begun offering free in-vitro fertilisation (IVF)—a first for any government hospital in Goa. The college also successfully performed its first Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedure, a minimally invasive technique for treating aortic valve disease.

These advanced treatments, now available in a public hospital, break financial barriers and ensure middle- and lower-income families have access to specialised care.

A Life-Long Vision for Healthcare

Minister Rane has articulated a vision to build a life-cycle healthcare system in Goa—one that supports citizens at every stage of life. Reflecting this commitment, the government introduced the state’s first Palliative Care Policy, aimed at improving care for cancer patients and those suffering from chronic illnesses.

“We are building a healthcare system in Goa that supports every Goan from birth to their final stage of life,” said Rane, emphasising the state’s commitment to people-first governance.

Key Reforms and Their Impact

Expansion of Postgraduate Seats at GMC

➤ Strengthens the local medical workforce

➤ Reduces dependency on external specialists

Statewide Mega Medical Camps

➤ Promotes early diagnosis, especially in rural areas

➤ Improves access to preventive care for underserved populations

Free IVF Services at GMC

➤ Offers fertility treatment to families who previously couldn’t afford it

➤ Establishes Goa as a leader in reproductive healthcare

First TAVI Procedure at GMC

➤ Introduces advanced cardiac care into the public healthcare system

➤ Enhances Goa’s medical tourism and treatment capacity

Launch of Palliative Care Policy

➤ Institutionalises end-of-life and chronic illness support

➤ Sets a compassionate tone for state healthcare policy

Vision for Life-Cycle Healthcare

➤ Builds a model that supports citizens from birth through old age

➤ Positions Goa as a health-forward, patient-centric state

Social Welfare with Sensitivity

Beyond hospitals and diagnostics, Rane has been actively involved in strengthening women and child development. Key initiatives under his leadership include:

Bridging nutritional gaps through expanded food security programs

Enhancing Anganwadi outreach for better early childhood care

Strengthening monitoring systems to ensure child protection and maternal health

These social welfare efforts are designed to support long-term well-being and are aligned with the larger goal of holistic health development.

A Template for Other States?

Goa’s public health evolution offers a replicable blueprint for other states. The strategy is clear: invest in institutions, prioritize equity, ensure accountability, and empower public systems to deliver results. By combining long-term vision with day-to-day execution, Minister Rane is proving that effective public healthcare doesn’t require massive budgets—just political will and compassion.

What sets Goa apart is the ethos behind the reforms. Each citizen is treated not merely as a service recipient, but as an active stakeholder. Whether it’s offering IVF in a public hospital or conducting rural heart screenings, the model reflects a commitment to care, dignity, and inclusion.

Conclusion

As India charts its path toward universal health coverage, Goa under Vishwajit Rane provides a compelling case study of what’s possible when policy meets purpose. His leadership fuses administrative efficiency with humane governance, turning healthcare from a challenge into an opportunity for empowerment.

In a political landscape often marked by crisis-driven narratives, Goa tells a story of steady, quiet progress. And behind that progress stands a minister who understands that at the heart of public service is care—for every life, in every corner of the state.