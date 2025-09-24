Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessGlobal Supply Curbs Keep Oil Prices Supported Despite Fed Policy Uncertainty

Global Supply Curbs Keep Oil Prices Supported Despite Fed Policy Uncertainty

Despite negotiations between Iraq’s federal government, the Kurdish regional government, and international oil companies, exports remain stalled.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Wednesday after industry data showed a decline in US crude inventories last week, pointing towards tighter supplies in the market.

Around 1:40 PM, Brent crude futures edged up by 26 cents to $67.89 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 26 cents to $63.67, reported Reuters.

The marginal uptick followed Tuesday’s stronger rally, when both benchmarks climbed by more than $1 a barrel. Gains were primarily fuelled by the continued suspension of Kurdish crude exports via Turkey.

Despite negotiations between Iraq’s federal government, the Kurdish regional government, and international oil companies, exports remain stalled.

Talks have faltered over debt repayment guarantees, delaying a potential agreement to resume shipments of about 230,000 barrels per day, which have been halted since March 2023.

Emril Jamil, senior oil analyst at LSEG, commented, "Prices are expected to remain supported but range-bound in the near term. While Russia's ongoing supply disruptions support prices, any additional gains are capped by uncertainty due to US Federal Reserve interest rate decisions."

Inventory trends

According to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API), US crude and gasoline stocks declined while distillate stocks rose last week.

Crude inventories fell by 3.82 million barrels in the week ending 19 September, while gasoline stockpiles dropped by 1.05 million barrels. In contrast, distillate inventories increased by 518,000 barrels.

Traders are now awaiting official US government energy data, due later on Wednesday, which is expected to show a rise in both crude oil and gasoline stockpiles, alongside a possible decline in distillates.

Global supply signals

Further indications of tightening supply have emerged globally. US energy major Chevron will only be able to export around half of the 240,000 barrels per day of crude it produces with partners in Venezuela.

Although Chevron holds a US licence to operate in the sanctions-hit country, fresh restrictions have reduced the flow of Venezuela’s heavy, high-sulphur crude to American refiners.

Also read
Published at : 24 Sep 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brent Crude Oil Prices Oil
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget