8th Pay Commission Update! When Will Government Employees Receive Their Long-Awaited Salary Hike?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025. However, as of now, the government has not issued an official schedule.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 03:38 PM (IST)
Government employees across India began October with some festive cheer as the Centre announced a 3 per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), a timely Diwali gift. The DA has now been raised from 55 per cent to 58 per cent under the existing 7th Pay Commission framework.

However, even as the latest increment boosts take-home pay, attention has quickly shifted to a more pressing question: when will the 8th Pay Commission be implemented, and how long will employees have to wait for a full-scale revision in salaries and benefits?

No Confirmation On Timeline Yet

The 8th Pay Commission will determine the next major salary and pension revision for central government employees. It will play a crucial role in reviewing pay structures, allowances, and overall compensation in line with inflation and cost-of-living changes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of the 8th Pay Commission on January 16, 2025. However, as of now, the government has not issued an official schedule for when the recommendations will be finalised or implemented.

According to several media reports, the process could take two to three years before the new pay structure comes into effect. This would mirror the timeline followed during the 7th Pay Commission, which was established in 2014, submitted its report in 2015, and came into force in 2016.

If a similar pattern is maintained, employees might expect the 8th Pay Commission’s salary revisions to be rolled out by 2027. Until then, increments through DA adjustments will continue to provide partial relief against inflation.

Expected Salary Hike Under The 8th Pay Commission

While official figures have not yet been released, early estimates suggest a significant increase in basic pay for government employees. Reports indicate that the minimum basic salary could rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 once the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are adopted.

This proposed hike aims to address inflationary pressures and improve the standard of living for millions of public sector employees and pensioners. The move is also expected to positively influence consumer spending and overall economic sentiment.

A Decade-Long Review Cycle

India’s Pay Commissions are typically constituted once every ten years, with the primary objective of assessing and updating the salaries, allowances, and pension structures of government employees and retirees.

The 8th Pay Commission is projected to benefit approximately 5 million serving government employees and 6.5 million pensioners, marking one of the largest public-sector pay revisions in recent years.

As anticipation builds, employees are watching closely for any official confirmation or timeline. While the recent DA increase provides interim relief, the 8th Pay Commission’s implementation remains the key event that will define their long-term financial outlook.

13 Oct 2025
