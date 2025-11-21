Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Starts Trade At 85,388, Nifty Tests 26,200

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday opened lower as the Sensex opened 244 points lower at 85,388.02 and the Nifty opened at 26,116.85 or over 75 points lower.

In the pre-open session, Sensex was trading above 85,300 or 288 points lower and the Nifty traded 69 points lower at 26,122 around 9:04 AM.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was trading at 26,157 or 4 points higher at around 8:48 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday. They bought equities worth Rs 1,580.72 crore in the previous trade, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 1,360.27 crore on Wednesday.