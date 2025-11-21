Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessStock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Starts Trade At 85,388, Nifty Tests 26,200

Stock Markets Open Lower, Sensex Starts Trade At 85,388, Nifty Tests 26,200

In the pre-open session, Sensex was trading above 85,300 or 288 points lower and the Nifty traded 69 points lower at 26,122.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian benchmark indices on Friday opened lower as the Sensex opened 244 points lower at 85,388.02 and the Nifty opened at 26,116.85 or over 75 points lower.

In the pre-open session, Sensex was trading above 85,300 or 288 points lower and the Nifty traded 69 points lower at 26,122 around 9:04 AM.

Notably, the Gift Nifty was trading at 26,157 or 4 points higher at around 8:48 AM.

Foreign Investors

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday. They bought equities worth Rs 1,580.72 crore in the previous trade, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 1,360.27 crore on Wednesday.

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she focuses on business stories alongside key developments in general news. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.
Read
Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
PM Modi Embarks On 3-Day Visit To South Africa To Attend G20 Summit
World
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted As Thousands Evacuated
Fire At UN COP30 Venue In Brazil Injures 21; Key Climate Talks Halted: Video
Delhi NCR
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Principal, 3 Teachers Of Delhi School Suspended After Student’s Suicide
Cities
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Leadership Change Buzz Gains Pace In Karnataka As Shivakumar Loyalists Rush To Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar CM Oath: PM Modi calls Nitish Kumar as Experienced Administrator
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar took Oath for The 10th time, PM Modi’s Gamchha Wave Won Hearts at Gandhi Maidan
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Leaders from Across NDA States Displays Powerful Show of Unity
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: PM Modi Thanks People of Bihar with His Signature Gamchha Wave
Bihar CM Oath Ceremony: Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs and 26 other leaders take oath
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Smoothens Road To Kabul, But It Will Always Pass Through Islamabad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget