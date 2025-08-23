From Dehradun To 79+ Countries: How A Bootstrapped Startup Built A ₹30 Crore EdTech Powerhouse

While India’s EdTech giants are struggling with layoffs and funding woes, a little-known startup from Dehradun has quietly rewritten the rulebook. Academically Global, founded by healthcare professional Dr. Akram Ahmad, has scaled to 79 countries, built a community of thousands of healthcare professionals, and achieved an annual revenue of ₹30 crores without a single rupee of external funding.

A Gap No One Was Solving

The idea took root when Dr. Ahmad witnessed thousands of healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses, physiotherapists, and other allied experts, forced into odd jobs in foreign countries because they lacked clarity on global licensure pathways. Despite years of rigorous study, many were unable to practice abroad simply because there was no structured guidance, preparation, or mentorship.

To fill this gap, he began teaching online, offering clear, mentorship-driven programs. What started as small sessions soon evolved into something much larger. The overwhelming demand led to the creation of Academically Global, India’s first and only platform catering to all healthcare licensure exams.

Scaling Without Investors

At a time when EdTech companies have been burning cash in pursuit of growth, Academically Global has chosen a different route. It scaled organically, reinvesting its own revenue at every stage. Instead of expensive advertising, it relied on community trust and word of mouth. The result is a rare combination in today’s startup ecosystem: rapid international growth and financial sustainability.

Numbers That Speak

79 countries reached—30 crore annual revenue—thousands of healthcare professionals successfully placed in global healthcare systems. All of this was achieved without external investment.

Why This Story Matters

Academically Global proves that world-class businesses can emerge from India’s tier-2 cities, not just from Bengaluru or Gurgaon. It also proves that funding is not always the defining factor for success. By staying focused on outcomes, it has transformed the lives of thousands of healthcare workers who are now employed in global healthcare systems.

The Road Ahead

With international demand for healthcare professionals only rising, Academically Global is now preparing to expand its presence to over 100 countries. Yet its mission remains simple. In the words of Dr. Ahmad, “No healthcare professional should be forced into odd jobs because of lack of guidance. We are not just preparing them for exams. We are preparing them for lives of dignity and purpose. We are changing lives, families, and communities across the world.”