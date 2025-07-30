Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessTrump’s Final Say Looms Over US-China 90-Day Trade Truce Extension

Trump’s Final Say Looms Over US-China 90-Day Trade Truce Extension

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed speculation that President Donald Trump might block the truce, but emphasised that the decision rests solely with him.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 01:51 PM (IST)

US and Chinese negotiators wrapped up two days of discussions in Stockholm on Tuesday, agreeing to seek an extension of their 90-day tariff truce. The meeting, which both sides described as “constructive”, aimed to ease tensions between the world’s two largest economies amid fears of renewed trade escalation.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed speculation that President Donald Trump might block the truce, but emphasised that the decision rests solely with him, reported Reuters. “The meetings were very constructive,” Bessent told reporters. “It’s just that we haven’t given the signoff.”

Trump, who had just returned from Scotland after finalising a trade pact with the European Union, said Bessent briefed him on the talks, adding that his Treasury Secretary “felt very good about the meeting, better than he felt yesterday.”

Also Read : Trump’s Russia Warning Fuels Uncertainty But Keeps Oil Supported

Uncertainty Lingers as Tariff Deadline Nears

The tariff truce, due to expire on August 12, has prevented both nations from re-imposing triple-digit tariffs that could effectively trigger a trade embargo. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that another 90-day pause remains an option, but said, “the extension of the pause, he’ll decide,” referring to Trump.

China’s top trade envoy Li Chenggang stressed the importance of stable economic ties, saying both nations “will maintain active communication… and continue to promote the stable and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.”

The talks may pave the way for a potential Trump-Xi Jinping meeting by year-end, even as Washington presses Beijing to move away from its state-driven, export-heavy economy. Analysts note that China’s leverage—particularly its control over rare earth exports—gives it bargaining power absent in US-EU talks.

With the International Monetary Fund warning that tariff hikes could threaten global growth, all eyes are now on Trump’s decision, which could define the next chapter of the US-China trade standoff.

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Tariffs Trump Tariffs US China Trade Talks Tariff Deadline Us China Tariff Pause Us China Truce Extension
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
'Didn't Buy Peace': Jaishankar Slams 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Reiterates Abeyance
India
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
'Trump's Coiled Around Modi Like A Snake': Congress Tears Into PM's Silence On Ceasefire Claims
Cities
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Delhi CA Dies By Suicide At Airbnb After Inhaling Helium Gas, Leaves Behind Note
Cities
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K's Poonch
2 Terrorists Killed In Fresh Encounter After Operation Mahadev In J&K
Advertisement

Videos

Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Heavy Rains Cause Devastating Flooding In Rajasthan And Madhya Pradesh, Roads And Homes Submerged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget