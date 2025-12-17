Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
December Bank Holidays: Are Banks Closed on December 17? Check Full State-Wise List

December Bank Holidays: Are Banks Closed on December 17? Check Full State-Wise List

Apart from holidays linked to local and national events, banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, which fall on December 14 and December 28.

Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
The final month of the year features a mix of festivals, religious observances and commemorative events across several states. Based on regional traditions, banks will remain closed on different days in different parts of the country.

While banks are not closed on December 17, they are closed for a total of 17 days this month, of which 8 bank holidays are yet to come. 

Banks Closed for 17 Days in December

Banks are expected to be shut for a total of 17 days in December across states and Union Territories. This includes public holidays, weekly offs and region-specific observances.

Apart from holidays linked to local and national events, banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, which fall on December 14 and December 28. December will also see five Sundays — December 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) website, scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed for 10 days in December due to state-specific and national holidays.

State-Wise Bank Holidays in December 2024

December 3 – Goa (Feast of St. Francis Xavier)
The day honours St. Francis Xavier, the revered missionary and patron saint of Goa.

December 12 – Meghalaya (Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma)
Observed to commemorate the bravery of the Garo warrior who resisted British colonisation.

December 18 – Meghalaya (Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham)
The state remembers one of its most prominent poets and a pioneer of Khasi literature.

December 19 – Goa (Goa Liberation Day)
Marks Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

December 24 – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram (Christmas Eve)
Observed ahead of Christmas celebrations.

December 25 – Across India (Christmas)
A nationwide public holiday celebrated across the country.

December 26 – Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram (Christmas celebrations)

December 27 – Nagaland (Christmas celebrations)

December 30 – Meghalaya (U Kiang Nangbah)
The day honours the revolutionary leader who fought against British rule.

December 31 – Nagaland and Sikkim (New Year’s Eve / Lossong / Namsoong)
Observed as a public holiday to mark year-end celebrations and traditional harvest festivals.

Customers are advised to check local holiday schedules and plan banking transactions accordingly.

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 11:24 AM (IST)
Embed widget