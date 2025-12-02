Meta Description: Ozak AI has surpassed the $4.49 million milestone even though BTC fell below the $104k mark.

Bitcoin has dipped below $104k, but Ozak AI is holding steady. It recently achieved the milestone of $4.79 million and is on the way to increasing the number in the days to come. The majority of the bullish projections for OZ stem from its fusion of AI tools, integration with decentralization, and token utility. Its ongoing presale phase 7 is the last chance for accumulation before the listing.

Ozak AI and Bitcoin

A stark comparison between OZ and BTC underlines that Ozak AI has been able to sustain gains despite the flagship cryptocurrency falling below $104k. BTC is known to lead market movements, but Ozak AI has defied that stance, especially by raising more than $4.79 million in funds through the sale of over 1 billion tokens.

Investors who accumulated OZ at $0.001 have recorded 14x gains. The token is projected to rise by 71x from the current value of $0.014. Thereby, multiplying gains for early investors along with those who are purchasing OZ at this presale stage.

BTC has dropped by 1.80% over the last 24 hours and 10.37% in the last 30 days. Bitcoin tokens are estimated to surge by around 31.96% in the next 3 months to a value of approximately $136,104. However, this falls short of the projected growth for OZ.

Ozak AI’s Technical Edge over Bitcoin

Ozak AI is an AI-powered crypto project, but this alone does not give it an edge over Bitcoin. It facilitates operations across multiple blockchain ecosystems via cross-chain functionality.

Ozak AI empowers community members to participate in governance and staking through token utility. Ozak AI offers auto-optimization of yields. Most importantly, Ozak AI opens up access to AI Agents and a performance-based reward system for all its community members.

The most recent technical development pertaining to x403 Protocol sheds more light on this aspect. The protocol has been integrated into EON with the core objective of streamlining fundamentals. Community members no longer have to sign up for a plan because they can simply pay for the bit of computation they use. This has also brought down the cost to a few cents.

Market Advancements by Ozak AI

Ozak AI has made multiple strategic advancements in the past, and it continues to do so. This is evident from the recent association with Meganet, which was announced earlier in October 2025. Meganet is known for rewarding users who opt to share their unused bandwidth. That’s precisely the kind of mechanism it is bringing to the table with Ozak AI.

Both have agreed to combine Predictive Agents and a node-based bandwidth sharing model to create computing capability for real-time financial insights. Their additional objectives are to work to save costs on AI processes and jointly undertake community projects.

Ozak AI’s Final Call

Accumulating OZ at this stage is still expected to deliver better returns over BTC. Ozak AI has demonstrated its capabilities by sustaining the momentum at a time when Bitcoin tokens have dropped below $104k. The OZ ecosystem continues to thrive on market advancements and technical specifications as an edge over Bitcoin.

