Which Crypto Could Still 15x By Q3 2026? Analysts Compare 3 Cheap Altcoins Under $1

Cheap altcoins under $1 always look tempting, especially when traders start asking the same question: which crypto could still 15x by Q3 2026? Analysts comparing the field tend to separate “already mature networks” from newer tokens that still have a presale-style runway. Cardano and Polygon sit in the first camp. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sits in the second—and that difference is exactly why it keeps showing up in 15x conversations.

Cardano (ADA) Price Today And 2026 Potential

Cardano (ADA) is trading around $0.39 right now. Analyst models for 2026 often frame ADA as a steady mover rather than an explosive one. One widely referenced forecast range for 2026 places ADA roughly between $0.3915 and $0.7109.

Using today’s price as a reference point, a move to $0.71 represents roughly +82%. That's a meaningful upside for a large, established network, but it also shows why a 15x jump in a short Q3 2026 window doesn’t match the typical expectations analysts attach to ADA. For ADA to 15x from ~$0.39, it would need to approach $5.85, which is far outside the kinds of ranges most mainstream forecasting models present for 2026.

Polygon (POL) After A 50% Run

Polygon’s network token has transitioned from MATIC to POL, which Polygon describes as the native gas and staking token for Polygon PoS and a key piece of the broader Polygon ecosystem direction.

POL is currently around $0.1427. POL has also delivered a sharp move recently—coverage across major exchange media and market commentary described a ~50%+ pop in early 2026 price action. Explanations for that surge have centred on a mix of network activity and supply-side dynamics, including a notable token burn event highlighted in market reporting.

Even with that strong burst, analysts comparing the upside profile still tend to view 15x in 2026 as a stretch for POL. A commonly cited forecast range for 2026 places POL roughly between $0.1007 and $0.3964, with the upper end implying about +177% from ~$0.143. A 15x move from ~$0.143 would require POL to reach around $2.14 in the same timeframe—well beyond the upper bounds that these models currently map out for 2026.

Mutuum Finance Presale And Why Analysts Point To 15x

This is where Mutuum Finance (MUTM) starts to look structurally different from ADA and POL. Mutuum Finance is still in presale, meaning the token remains in a phase where early pricing, launch catalysts, and visibility jumps can reprice the asset quickly.

Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Phase 7 at $0.04. The presale price has already surged by 300% from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 today. With a confirmed $0.06 launch price, Phase 1 participants are positioned for up to 500% at listing, and even the current Phase 7 entry remains discounted versus the planned market debut.

That presale traction is backed by real participation numbers: $19.8M+ raised and 18,800+ holders already involved. The scale of participation helps explain why demand has stayed steady through multiple stages.

Analysts also connect the momentum to development progress and credibility signals. The team announced that the Halborn audit is fully completed, and V1 is set to launch soon on the Sepolia testnet. V1 is expected to begin with a clear core set of components—Liquidity Pool, mtToken, Debt Token, and a Liquidator Bot—with initial markets focused on ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

Another major part of the upside profile is the project’s launch plan. According to the roadmap framing, the team is planning to launch the full platform at the same time as the token listing. Analysts view that alignment as a strong demand catalyst because utility arrives immediately, not months later. A live platform at launch also strengthens the case for major exchange listings, because exchanges typically prioritise tokens that come with active usage and measurable user interest.

That’s why some analysts are putting 15x to 20x scenarios on the table for the early post-launch phase. From the current $0.04, a 15x move maps to $0.60, and a 20x move maps to $0.80. A $2,000 position scales to $30,000 in a 15x scenario, and $40,000 in a 20x scenario. Those are the kinds of multiples that are hard to attach to already-large networks in a short window, but they remain realistic targets in analyst frameworks for presale-to-launch repricing cycles.

Mutuum Finance is also running a $100,000 giveaway with 10 winners, giving participants a chance to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each when the giveaway ends, with entry rules on the project site and a minimum purchase requirement. Incentives like this have helped keep daily attention high while the token remains in its discounted presale stage.

Conclusion

Cardano and Polygon remain credible cheap altcoins under $1, and analysts still see room for upside—ADA’s 2026 range models lean toward gradual growth, while POL’s recent ~50% rally shows it can move fast in the right market conditions. At the same time, neither coin typically fits a clean 15x by Q3 2026 framework based on the forecast ranges most analysts are circulating.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out because it is still in presale at $0.04, remains below the confirmed $0.06 launch price, and already shows strong traction with $19.8M+ raised and 18,800+ holders. With V1 launching soon on Sepolia, a completed Halborn audit, and a plan to launch the platform alongside the token, analysts are treating MUTM as one of the three with the clearest near-term path to a 15x–20x repricing window, while the presale price is still discounted versus the public listing.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.