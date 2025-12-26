What Crypto To Buy Now As SOL Fades Under $150? This Cheap Defi Crypto Shows 6x Potential

Crypto markets often move in cycles of attention. When a large cap asset slows down near a key level, investors usually start scanning for smaller opportunities with more room to grow. This is how many early crypto runs begin. Capital does not disappear. It rotates.

Right now, Solana trading below the $150 zone is creating that pause. At the same time, a cheap DeFi crypto priced far below $1 is starting to attract steady interest. The contrast between a slowing large cap and an early stage protocol is becoming clearer by the week.

Solana (SOL)

Solana remains one of the largest crypto assets by market cap. It sits comfortably among top cryptocurrencies and has already delivered massive gains in past cycles. Early SOL investors saw explosive upside when the network first gained traction. That early surge is a big part of Solana’s story.

Today, the situation is different. With a large market cap, Solana needs significant capital inflows to move higher. The $150 level has acted as a resistance zone where price struggles to break through with strength. Each attempt requires more volume than before.

This does not mean Solana is weak as a project. It means its upside is naturally more limited at this stage. Many investors now view SOL as a slower mover compared to earlier years. For traders asking what crypto to buy now for stronger upside, this often pushes attention toward smaller and cheaper alternatives.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), sits at the opposite end of the spectrum. It is a new crypto focused on DeFi lending and borrowing. Unlike meme driven tokens, MUTM is built around a clear structure and usage.

The protocol allows users to supply assets and earn yield, while borrowers access liquidity by locking collateral. This creates real demand inside the system. Lending rules are defined. Collateral levels are clear. Interest flows are predictable.

MUTM is currently in its presale phase, with the token priced at $0.035 during Phase 6. The presale started in early 2025 and has already seen strong participation. Over $19M has been raised, and the holder base has grown steadily rather than spiking overnight.

Security has also been a priority. Mutuum Finance has completed CertiK scans and is undergoing Halborn security reviews. A $50K bug bounty program is active. These steps matter for a DeFi crypto preparing for live usage.

MUTM vs SOL

Comparing SOL and MUTM is not about which project is better overall. It is about where each sits in its lifecycle. Solana already carries a large valuation. Even a 2x move would require massive new capital. For many investors, this makes SOL a lower risk but also lower reward asset at current levels.

Mutuum Finance is still early. At $0.035, even small inflows can have a larger impact. Analysts often describe this as price elasticity. When liquidity is still forming, prices can move faster.

This is where the 6x discussion comes in. Some market observers suggest that if MUTM reaches the $0.20 to $0.25 range after V1 adoption grows, that would represent roughly a 6x move from current levels. This is not a guarantee. It is a scenario based on early stage DeFi projects that gained users after launch.

The contrast is simple. A $1,000 position in SOL might aim for steady appreciation. The same amount in MUTM, if adoption grows, could see a stronger percentage upside. This is why some investors are rotating attention.

V1 Launch and Phase 6 Supply Tightening

Timing also plays a role. Mutuum Finance is approaching its V1 launch, where core lending features go live. This is often a key moment for DeFi crypto projects. It marks the shift from expectation to real usage.

At the same time, Phase 6 of the presale is nearly sold out. Allocation is tightening quickly. As supply becomes limited, behavior often changes. Early participants tend to hold rather than flip. New buyers face higher prices in later phases.

The 24 hour leaderboard adds another dynamic. It tracks consistent participation, not one time buys. This encourages ongoing engagement and signals long term interest rather than short term speculation.

Card payments are also available, which lowers friction for new participants. This may seem minor, but easier access often increases demand during late presale stages.

Why This Comparison Matters Right Now

For investors asking what is the best cryptocurrency to invest in today, comparisons like this matter. Large caps like SOL offer stability but limited upside. Early stage DeFi crypto like MUTM offers higher risk but also higher potential reward.

Mutuum Finance is not positioned as a replacement for Solana. It is positioned as a different type of opportunity. One is already established. The other is still forming. As Phase 6 moves toward completion and V1 approaches, attention naturally increases. This is often when markets begin to price in future usage rather than past performance.

For those watching crypto news and tracking where capital rotates next, the SOL slowdown under $150 and the steady momentum around MUTM highlight a familiar pattern. When large caps pause, new crypto projects with structure and timing often step into focus.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.