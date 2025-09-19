Top 5 Meme Coins to Keep an Eye on as They Rise in Popularity in September 2025

The meme coin market never sits still. Each cycle brings fresh tokens, louder communities, and wilder experiments that straddle the line between internet culture and financial speculation. With giants like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu still in the background, newer players are defining the narrative, mixing energy with smarter tokenomics and, in some cases, actual blockchain utility. Here are five names making noise this month.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme Coin with Real Utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the few meme coins that has broken through the noise to become more than a cultural gag. Instead of relying solely on hype, LILPEPE runs on an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain. That means lightning-fast transactions and minimal gas fees, giving it utility beyond the meme buzz. Traders benefit from cheaper swaps, while developers get a scalable platform that doesn’t bleed them dry with $50+ gas charges. The presale is red-hot. LILPEPE is now in Stage 13 at $0.0022, with more than 15.77 billion tokens sold and $25.5 million raised. Early buyers have seen Stage 12 flip from $0.0021, delivering instant paper gains. As if the presale momentum wasn’t enough, LILPEPE has cranked up community excitement with its Mega Giveaway campaign. Here’s what’s on the table:

Over 15 ETH rewards for the biggest buyers between Stages 12–17.

1st place: 5 ETH

2nd place: 3 ETH

3rd place: 2 ETH

15 random lucky buyers win 0.5 ETH each

The rules are simple: the bigger your shot at the top prizes, the bigger you buy. Every holder is also eligible for the ongoing $777,000 giveaway, where ten winners will pocket $77,000 worth of LILPEPE each. You only need a minimum purchase of $100 and a few social tasks to enter. Together, these campaigns have turned the presale into a full-blown community spectacle. It’s not just about buying a token; it’s about competing, sharing, and rooting for the frog to make history.

Bananas for Scale (BANANAS31): Nostalgia Repackaged

Remember the old internet joke “banana for scale”? It’s now a coin, and against all odds, it works. BANANAS31 has carved out a niche with humor-driven campaigns that fuel liquidity and keep the meme fresh. While no one expects it to dethrone the majors, its trading activity shows that even recycled jokes can morph into profitable plays when paired with on-chain liquidity.

Turbo (TURBO): Meme Coin at the Speed of Light

If you blink, you’ll miss it. TURBO markets itself around high-speed trading and lives up to the branding. Social pushes happen in rapid-fire bursts, spiking prices and dumping like a rollercoaster. It’s a dangerous playground—perfect for day traders who crave adrenaline and the possibility of 10–100× gains in hours rather than months.

Bonk (BONK): Meme Meets Nasdaq

Bonk is rewriting the rules. Thanks to a $25M token-for-shares deal with beverage-maker Safety Shot, BONK has indirect exposure on Nasdaq—an unprecedented move. Suddenly, a public company’s revenues are tied to a meme coin. Analysts view this as a milestone in legitimizing meme assets, while the retail community continues to fuel Bonk’s Solana-driven ecosystem with airdrops and hype. Few projects have bridged Wall Street and meme culture quite like this.

Pepe (PEPE): The Blue-Chip Frog

No meme coin list is complete without Pepe (PEPE). Despite a ~20% pullback from recent peaks, PEPE still commands one of the space's strongest communities and liquidity pools. Its track record from the last bull market proves it can roar back fast when sentiment shifts. For high-risk traders who want exposure to the OG frog, PEPE remains a name to watch.

Conclusion

The meme coin field has never been more competitive, but September’s spotlight clearly tilts toward Little Pepe. With a utility-driven Layer-2 backbone, a presale already past $25M, and the Mega Giveaway frenzy pulling in buyers, it’s no longer just another meme coin launch; it’s a movement. The only question is whether you’ll watch from the sidelines or hold tokens when the frogs take flight.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.