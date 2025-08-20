Top 5 Factors That Make Ozak AI A Strong Candidate For 200x Returns By The Next Bull Run

Ozak AI has gained recognition in the digital asset space as it merges artificial intelligence with blockchain systems. With a structured token presale, clear distribution model, and advanced decentralized infrastructure, the project is being assessed as a contender for high growth in the coming bull cycle. Based on current pricing, $OZ offers the possibility for 200x returns upon reaching its $1 target.

1. Presale Performance and ROI Potential

Ozak AI has completed four stages of pre-sale and the first launched at $0.001, followed by $0.002 in stage two. Stage three rose to $0.003, while the ongoing fourth stage lists $OZ at $0.005. The fifth stage of development is scheduled to hit a mark of $0.01.

At this rate, a purchase at $0.005 would yield 200x when $OZ lists at $1. Early buyers from $0.001 could see as much as 1,000x. Data confirms 169,543,819.02 tokens sold and $2,047,719 raised.

2. Tokenomics and Supply Management

The project has a total capped supply of 10 billion tokens and based on this, 3 billion will be given in the presale, 3 billion in the ecosystem and community, 2 billion for reserves, 1 billion each for liquidity and the team.

70% of supply is chained under presale and community, setting the visibility on accessibility and growth. The token has a deflationary nature, and the maximum supply is 10 billion tokens that will ever be or can be minted.

3. Advanced Infrastructure: DePIN and OSN

Ozak AI incorporates the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), which secures data storage and processing by distributing information across nodes and also reduces single points of failure and increases resilience. Smart contracts control access, while an immutable ledger maintains record accuracy.

The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) combines tamper-proof data across a variety of sources supporting financial analysis and predictive analysis. DePIN and OSN in combination allow real-time availability of data and system reliability.

4. Community Engagement Through Giveaway

To promote adoption, the project is rolling out a $1 million giveaway. In the campaign, the holders will be required to hold a minimum of $100 worth of $OZ. The pool will be distributed among 100 laureates, and these prizes will be directly connected to presale participation.

The program brings quantifiable participation to the presale activities and fits the distribution model that leaves most of the supply to the communities.

5. Independent Security Audit

Ozak AI has also engaged CertiK to audit its smart contracts. The audit conducted by CertiK implements an extra layer of examination to target risk and enhance resilience. This independent review will ensure investors after the token gains exchange listings and wider usage.

Ozak AI utilizes a systematic presale and continuous growth, a limited supply model, deep infrastructure, community interaction and third-party security confirmation. From its current $0.005 stage to the $1 target, the calculations show a clear path to 200x returns by the next bull run.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.