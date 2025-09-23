Top 5 Crypto Presales That Could Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Bull Run

Presales in crypto are becoming a popular contender in the next bull run. As Bitcoin reaches $120K in September 2025, new projects attract the attention of investors.

Lyno AI is the Next-Gen AI Powerhouse.

AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage is a new standard established by Lyno AI. It eliminates institutional friction by allowing retail investors to access sophisticated trading algorithms and 15+ blockchains. In the Early Bird presale phase, $LYNO is sold at $0.05 a token, and 661,198 tokens have been sold and 33,059 funds have been raised to date. The subsequent step provides tokens at prices of 0.055 and a final target price of 0.10. Cyberscope audits Lyno, which guarantees the security and trust in the smart contract.

Investors who purchase more than $100 of tokens of $LYNO stand a chance to enter a giveaway to win a portion of a 100K prize, consisting of ten 10K prizes- another reason to act before long. The AI-based platform adopted by Lyno performs trades at light speed, automatically scanning markets to identify arbitrage opportunities that other investors did not capture. This feature makes Lyno a serious candidate in overtaking the performance of Bitcoin.

Other Presales That Will Bull Run.

Bitcoin Hyper, BlockDAG, Ozak AI, and Nexchain are also promising. Every presale focuses on distinct blockchain products including decentralized finance and AI integrations. These projects have close community control, execution plans and audited protocols, which enhance their trustworthiness. By investing early, the token prices are discounted and there is a huge potential upside in case these platforms are launched.

Conclusion: Before the Surge, Act Now.

As Bitcoin leads the pack with its historic rally and the market turns optimistic, the presales such as Lyno AI seem attractive to the smart investors. Lyno is one of the top options with an audited platform, strategic cross-chain AI arbitrage, and compelling presale opportunity. The investors should rush and buy 100+ tokens of $LYNO at the Early Bird price of 0.05 before the price increases. Buy now and be part of the next crypto boom.

Lyno AI, audited by Cyberscope, ensures secure and innovative technology along with rewarding engagement of the community. The pre-sale offer is an added bonus to the purchasers that does not align with regular earnings, an opportunity too good to pass.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.