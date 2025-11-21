Top 3 Best Cryptocurrency for Q1 2026, One Has Surged 2.5x This Quarter

As the next major crypto rally looms, investors are zeroing in on tokens that still offer serious upside. While some familiar names trade steadily, others are making moves. This piece looks at three very different projects and asks: which one has the strongest potential when markets pick up again?

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin trades at approximately $0.162 USD, with a market cap near $24.6 billion USD. On the technical side, DOGE faces resistance around the $0.20–$0.25 USD range, with support around $0.14–$0.16 USD.

Despite broad recognition and mainstream adoption, DOGE’s upward potential appears limited. Its massive circulating supply and established status mean that large percentage gains are harder than before. Many analysts suggest that while DOGE might still rise, it is unlikely to deliver 10×-style gains at this stage.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu is trading around $0.000009 USD with a market cap of about $5.3 billion USD. SHIB faces resistance zones near the $0.00001075–$0.00001200 USD range and has support around $0.00000900 USD or slightly below.

Much like DOGE, SHIB carries a steep supply and a mature price structure. It is more a meme coin than a utility token, making it vulnerable to shifts in sentiment and less likely to produce high-multiple returns in the next cycle. Some watchers believe its upside is modest from here.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is the newcomer on the list. It has raised approximately $18.8 million USD, with more than 18,000 holders already in place. The token is currently priced at $0.035 USD during the presale.

The project is building a dual-lending infrastructure: users supply assets and receive mtTokens that earn yield, while borrowers tap credit under defined loan-to-value (LTV) rules and automatic liquidation systems handle risk. On top of the utility model, MUTM also features a buy-and-distribute mechanism: protocol fees are used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market, then redistribute them to users who stake mtTokens.

Why MUTM May Have the Strongest Upside

When looking at DOGE and SHIB, their limitations are clear. Both have huge supplies, large market caps and relatively little new utility driving growth. Their resistance zones are known, and their potential upside seems more constrained than in earlier cycles.

In contrast, Mutuum Finance is still at an early stage. Its token price is low, its user base is building, and its utility mechanics are freshly designed to capture value from actual protocol activity. Suppose an investor enters at the same amount, say $500 USD, in each project. With DOGE or SHIB the potential multiple may be modest given their structure. But with MUTM at $0.035 USD, the same $500 could buy many more tokens, giving much higher leverage to upside as long as adoption ramps.

Roadmap Indicators to Watch

Mutuum Finance recently announced its V1 launch for the Sepolia testnet, bringing live features such as liquidity pools, mtToken issuance and debt token functionality. This move from concept into delivery is often when investor interest increases. With phase allocation nearing the end, over 89% sold already, the window for entry may be closing.

Community-driven features like the 24-hour leaderboard reward and direct token buy-in options help build engagement and liquidity, which can boost early momentum. In a climate where investors are asking which crypto to buy for 2026, MUTM ticks many boxes: low current price, clear utility, strong token design and early momentum. Combined with the downward pressure on meme coins and the slowing growth of large-cap altcoins, it may well be the standout among the best cryptocurrency candidates for the next cycle.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.