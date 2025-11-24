The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price chart displayed the first-ever death cross on a weekly timeframe, and price action is now testing a crucial support level. While some investors debate how far the meme coin may drop, others believe it could bounce significantly from the support level. Many traders consider the recent death cross a bearish signal.

In stark contrast, during this time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has continued to grow on a fundamental level and is currently in the middle of a presale that is expected to sell out rapidly, capturing the attention of this emerging DeFi platform. For investors targeting projects with real utility and designed for fundamental growth, the asset has quickly jumped to the top among the best crypto to buy now.

Shiba Inu Meets Market Challenges

For the first time in its history, Shiba Inu has entered the death cross phase in the weekly charts, where the moving average for the 50-week intersect the moving average for the 200-week, signaling a bearish trend, while some moving averages trend in the opposite direction for a prolonged time. As a result, SHIB's price has fallen, resulting in pressure on the range of support for $0.000008 and $0.000009.

Not holding such support would pressure the next level of support of $0.0000060 where the bulls next likely would be. As some call the death cross a predictor, the bearish market for meme coins has motivated some in the market to consider other coins with stronger operational projects.

Mutuum Finance Near Presale Achievement

While many crypto projects struggle, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) presale is up to the 6th phase and selling MUTM tokens for $0.035 representing 250% growth as the token sold for 0.01 in the first phase. The presale has raised $18,850,000 with 18,120 unique holders.

Buyers have the option to purchase the token with the use of credit or debit card, and as phase 6 is almost 95% sold out, the opportunity to buy tokens for this price is at a peak. Presales typically result in the first purchasers being able to buy the tokens at a less price than later buyers, and as this is the case, phase 7 is guaranteed to have a price increase to $0.040. Subsequently making phase 6 the last opportunity for buyers to purchase MUTM at the price of 0.035. This presale is set to be a success with the recent growth of the MUTM token and due to the volume of the presale. MUTM has become one of the best cryptos to buy.

Additionally, to celebrate some of the milestones attained, there is a grand prize giveaway worth $100,000, with an expectation to reward MUTM to ten winners, valued at $10,000. Among the objectives of carrying out such initiatives is to appreciate those who have come on board in the early stages while encouraging new users to join the ecosystem. It is due to such initiatives, among many other ones, why many regard this project as the next big thing in cryptocurrency.

Proven Utility, Imminent Launch - Project’s Advantage

Mutuum Finance’s major advantage is its offering of something real, something not common in most other projects. The project’s team has made it official the upcoming launch of their V1 protocol on Sepolia testnet in Q4. The new protocol will have its primitive functionalities, which will include a liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot, with support for ETH and USDT in lending and borrowing.

Given the comparison with other projects that are too heavily reliant on speculation, it is mostly without a doubt that the top cryptocurrency to invest in at this point in time is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) due to the way this project has been designed to inspire confidence.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) offers something that not many other assets in existence offer, with its competitive timing, tech, and market demand. Its presale is almost sold out in phase 6. MUTM is the presale crypto opportunity that lures the most discerning kind of investors to buy a crypto, not only with an audited working protocol, but also with market traction.

