The $19.30M Raised So Far: Why Whales Prefer This New Token Over Top 3 Crypto Giants?

The world of crypto coins is expanding fast, and investors are always looking for the next big opportunity. The new token MUTM has already raised $19.30M in its presale, and this early traction is drawing strong interest from whales. Many say it offers a better entry point than today’s top 3 crypto giants. MUTM is still in phase 6, giving buyers a chance to join before later price steps. With its live leaderboard, upcoming protocol launch, and growing community attention, whales see real potential in this early stage.

Presale Performance and Early Advantage

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is catching attention because of its unique features and strong presale momentum. So far, the platform has raised around $19.30 million across all presale phases. With over 18,500 holders participating, the excitement around MUTM is growing every day. An ongoing $100K giveaway is another incentive for community growth. Ten winners receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens each, rewarding those who believe in the project from the beginning.

Investors are particularly drawn to the current Phase 6, where the token is priced at $0.035. This phase is already 97% sold out, making it the last chance to secure MUTM tokens at this discounted price. The next phase will increase the price by 15% to $0.040, adding urgency for anyone wanting to join early. A major update allows users to purchase tokens directly with a card, without any limits, making it easier than ever to participate.

For example, an investor who bought 50,000 MUTM tokens in Phase 1 at $0.01 spent $500. At today’s Phase 6 price of $0.035, that investment is now valued around $1,750. Looking ahead, when MUTM reaches the milestone suggested by current investor interest, this same holding could surpass $7,000. Similarly, an investor who joined Phase 3 with 30,000 tokens at $0.02 invested $600. At $0.035, the holding now stands at $1,050, with the future potential to reach $4,200 as platform activity grows. These numbers highlight why whales and large investors are increasingly attracted to MUTM over established crypto giants.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is built around a dual lending model that supports both borrowers and lenders. Users will earn rewards while the platform facilitates lending and borrowing in a secure environment. This real utility sets MUTM apart from hype-driven coins.

Why Do Whales Prefer MUTM?

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is expected to simultaneously launch its platform and list its token. This synchronized rollout will generate early momentum because traders and lenders will have a working product to engage with from day one. Unlike many presales that release tokens without any platform activity, MUTM will introduce live lending and borrowing modules immediately.

This coordinated debut is likely to attract attention from top exchanges, increasing the chance of a fast listing. Once listed, visibility and trading volume will rise. Investors can use the platform, explore dual lending, and stake mtTokens for rewards right away. The token will have a clear use case, supporting organic demand from the start.

The roadmap also includes an over-collateralized stablecoin system. Users will mint a decentralized $1-pegged stablecoin by locking collateral such as ETH, SOL, or AVAX. Every minting or repayment generates transactional demand, reinforcing MUTM’s value. As the protocol expands, lending, borrowing, and staking will become stronger drivers of token use.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also reward holders through its buy-and-distribute model. Part of the revenue from borrowing fees and platform activity will be used to buy back tokens from the open market. These tokens will then be redistributed to users who stake their mtTokens. This mechanism creates consistent demand and price support. Stakers will earn regular rewards, and the continuous buyback pressure will enhance long-term value.

The version 1 of protocol is progressing with V1 launching on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Core features include liquidity pools, mtToken, debt tokens, and a liquidator bot. Initial assets for lending and borrowing will include ETH and USDT to be used for lending, borrowing and as collateral, ensuring a smooth start for participants.

Investors are drawn to Mutuum Finance (MUTM) because of its combination of early adoption, real utility, and strategic roadmap. Whales and retail investors alike see the potential for strong gains as platform activity grows. Phase 6 is the last opportunity to buy MUTM at $0.035 before the 15% price increase. With 97% of this phase already sold, the FOMO factor is high. Early adopters are motivated by the chance to secure tokens at a discounted price and benefit from the platform’s growing utility.

