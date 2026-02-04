Ripple (XRP) remains a well-established name in the crypto market, but analysts widely agree that repeating its explosive 2021 performance has become increasingly difficult as the asset matures and market conditions change. This has led investors to reassess where the best crypto to buy might be as the next cycle approaches. One project gaining noticeable traction in this shift is Mutuum Finance (MUTM). The new DeFi crypto has drawn more than 18,000 investors to its presale and raised over $20.35 million sooner than analysts predicted. MUTM is being discussed as a top crypto contender for investors seeking higher-growth opportunities beyond established large-cap assets like XRP.

Ripple (XRP) Trades in a Measured Downtrend

Ripple (XRP) is currently holding below key technical levels, trading beneath the Donchian and Keltner channels, with the ADX near 60 reflecting steady trend control by sellers. Price is testing the $1.50 support, and a break below could bring movement toward $1.42, while any upside remains contained under current resistance. This pattern indicates a cautious, range-bound structure. XRP lacks the strength and momentum to recapture its 2021 success. As such, investors are now pivoting, seeking a crypto with better potential ahead of the 2026 bull cycle.





MUTM: The Next Crypto to Watch

Mutuum Finance continues to reward early investors during its ongoing presale. Currently in Phase 7 at $0.04, the token will rise to $0.045 in Phase 8, giving early buyers a clear advantage. For example, a $2,500 investment today would buy 62,500 MUTM tokens. This investment will grow into $2800 when phase 8 kicks off, a $300 profit even before the presale ends. When MUTM debuts at $0.06, this investment will have gained a $1,250 profit to reach $3,750. This way, the biggest presale returns go to the investors who buy the token the earliest.

Mutuum Finance strengthens loyalty through its buyback model. A portion of revenue is used to repurchase MUTM tokens and distribute them to mtToken stakers. For instance, if the protocol earns $10 million and allocates 12% for buybacks, $1.2 million in MUTM is returned to stakers, rewarding their commitment. This system combines growth potential with passive income, making MUTM a standout investment option and a contender for the best crypto to buy in 2026.

Mutuum’s Native Stablecoin: Liquidity Without Selling

Mutuum Finance’s native stablecoin is a core component of the protocol, designed to provide liquidity while keeping users’ assets fully intact. Unlike conventional borrowing, this stablecoin is minted on-demand whenever eligible collateral, such as ETH, WBTC, or other supported assets, is locked at a well-overcollateralized rate. With collateralization ratios of say, 150–200%, each stablecoin loan is strongly backed.

For example, an investor holding $25,000 in ETH could deposit the full amount as collateral. With a 150% collateralization requirement, they could mint $16,500 in MUTM stablecoin. This provides instant access to USD-equivalent funds while the ETH continues to earn yield in Mutuum Finance’s lending pools. Part of the interest generated from ETH can then be used to repay a portion of the stablecoin loan, creating an efficient, self-sustaining financing mechanism.

Incentivising Community Growth

Mutuum Finance actively builds a strong, engaged community through rewards and gamified participation. For instance, the platform recently launched a $100,000 giveaway, distributing $10,000 in MUTM tokens to ten participants. Daily rewards of $500 in MUTM go to the largest buyer of the day, while top holders are highlighted on a Top 50 leaderboard, with more perks planned. These initiatives encourage early participation, drive adoption, and strengthen the MUTM community, positioning the token as one of the most promising top crypto projects of early 2026.

Exploring the Mutuum Finance Protocol

Mutuum Finance V1 Protocol is now live on Sepolia testnet, giving users a hands-on DeFi experience. The platform supports lending, borrowing, liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot to maintain system stability. Users can currently interact with USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, with more tokens and multi-chain support planned for the mainnet launch. This live environment allows investors to explore how Mutuum Finance combines yield generation, borrowing flexibility, and robust risk management, making it a better new crypto worth attention.

While Ripple is unlikely to repeat its 2021 breakout, the search for the best crypto to buy has shifted toward early‑stage, utility‑driven projects. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining significant traction as that coin, a top crypto priced at just $0.04 that offers a live DeFi lending platform, a native over-collateralised stablecoin, and revenue‑sharing buyback rewards. With over $20 million raised from thousands of investors, MUTM combines tangible functionality with high‑growth potential, positioning it as a better alternative to slower‑moving large‑caps in the coming cycle.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.