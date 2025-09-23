Ripple (XRP) Price Is Stalling As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Emerges Q4’s Best Crypto To Buy Now

Ripple’s XRP price is slowing after a year of dramatic gains, yet another project is beginning to catch market attention. Ripple has rallied more than fivefold in the past 12 months as the conclusion of its SEC lawsuit and rising optimism for crypto ETF approvals lifted sentiment.

However, XRP is still trading nearly 20% below its 2018 all-time high.

At the same time, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering its sixth presale phase, raising over $16,150,000 from 16,470 holders and advancing toward a launch price of $0.06. As XRP consolidates, investors are shifting focus toward the new crypto coin that is promising real utility and long-term growth.

Ripple Price Rally Is Losing Steam

XRP has been outperforming other major tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum over the past year. Its price has surged nearly 420%, while Bitcoin gained about 90% in the same period. This outperformance is tied directly to Ripple’s partial legal victory against the SEC in 2023.

The ruling classified exchange sales of XRP as non-securities, though institutional sales fell under stricter guidelines. Ripple eventually paid a $125 million fine, far below the regulator’s $2 billion demand, and the case closed this August.

Consequently, XRP relisted on major crypto exchanges, opening the door for institutional interest once again. Furthermore, several providers have submitted applications for XRP-focused ETFs, while one blended ETF has already started trading.

Yet despite these positive developments, XRP has remained about 20% below its record peak of $3.84. Investors are waiting for Ripple’s Swell event in November, which could act as another catalyst, though momentum has clearly slowed in recent weeks.

Mutuum Finance Presale Is Gathering Pace

Attention is now moving toward Mutuum Finance (MUTM), which is running a presale structured in 11 phases. Phase 6 is currently underway at $0.035, up 250% from the first phase price of $0.01. Importantly, this round is selling out quickly, and once Phase 7 begins, the price will rise 14.3% to $0.04. By the time of launch at $0.06, those purchasing today could stand to see returns of around 400%.

Mutuum Finance has already raised $16,150,000 since presale began and attracted more than 16,470 holders. The team has also introduced a dashboard leaderboard rewarding the top 50 holders with bonus tokens, creating strong incentives for long-term engagement. This surge in participation is confirming that investors are viewing MUTM as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Inside The Mutuum Finance Protocol

Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized lending and borrowing platform, starting on Ethereum. It combines two models: pooled liquidity for instant access and peer-to-peer loans for custom terms. This dual approach allows both retail and advanced participants to manage funds with precision.

Borrowers are unlocking liquidity without selling their holdings. By posting collateral, they can access loans while retaining full control through smart contracts. Lenders are earning yield on idle assets and can move mtTokens, which represent deposits, across DeFi protocols. This design is maintaining transparency and efficiency while broadening use cases for different types of crypto coins.

Moreover, the project is emphasizing security. Mutuum Finance recently completed its CertiK audit with a 90/100 token score. In addition, a $50,000 bug bounty program has launched to identify and resolve vulnerabilities at all levels of severity. Such steps are reassuring investors who are cautious about risks in crypto investing.

Mutuum Finance Community Incentives

Alongside technical progress, the project is engaging its community. A major $100,000 MUTM giveaway has been announced, with 10 winners each set to receive $10,000. To qualify, participants must invest at least $50 in the presale, submit a wallet address, and complete the required quests. These initiatives are keeping interest high as the presale advances.

Furthermore, Mutuum Finance is preparing to launch its over-collateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 rollout after the token listing. Combined with its revenue buyback program, these plans are aligning early traction with a sustainable long-term vision.

Why Investors Are Choosing MUTM Over XRP

Although XRP has been delivering a historic rebound, its growth is slowing as it approaches resistance levels. By contrast, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is still in the early stages, offering lower entry costs and clearer upside.

Current crypto prices today suggest that value is shifting from established assets to new entrants that deliver strong use cases. Consequently, investors watching crypto charts are recognizing MUTM as one of the top cryptocurrencies to consider in Q4.

Mutuum Finance has paired innovative mechanics with strict safeguards, giving it traction as the best cryptocurrency to invest in this quarter. As Ripple awaits its November event, many are already positioning around the new crypto coin gaining momentum now.

