Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and 3 Other Top Cryptos Under $10 to Hold for 2025

Although Ripple (XRP) and Cardano (ADA) are big-cap cryptocurrencies, they still offer significant upside as bullish factors appear. Their low price of under $10 also makes them cheaper alternatives than other top coins like BTC and ETH. However, they are not the only ones making waves. Three other under $10 cryptocurrencies provide similar opportunities: low entry and high upside. These five are the top cryptos under $10 to hold for 2025 gains.

Ripple (XRP): Institutional Legitimacy Meets Technical Breakout

Ripple’s XRP has surged past $3 again. This recovery has pushed it into the top 100 global assets by market capitalization. Investor confidence has grown after the SEC lawsuit dismissal. Hence, once-dormant holders have now returned, and whale accumulation is spiking. Additionally, asset managers, including Franklin Templeton, have amended their S-1 filings for spot XRP ETFs. This has boosted approval odds to 95%. Technically, XRP shows a classic falling wedge breakout. This bullish signal supports its gain potential. With these factors aligned, XRP is a top crypto to hold for 2025 gains.

Cardano (ADA): Academic Blockchain with Bullish Momentum

At press time, ADA trades around $0.92, posting an 8% gain over 24 hours. A bullish golden cross has ignited a strong 20% weekly rally. This suggests a potential breakout toward the $1.10 level. Institutional confidence is rising, too. Whales have accumulated over 150 million ADA. Similarly, $73 million in new capital flows have elevated total institutional holdings to over $900 million. With on-chain growth and institutional backing aligning, ADA looks well-positioned for upside.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A New Challenger in the Meme Coin Market

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is challenging the norm in the meme coin space, making it an attractive opportunity even for institutional investors. The project is not just hype. Instead, it's distinguishing itself through a blend of memetic energy and infrastructure At the core of Little Pepe’s strategy is its Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain called Pepe Chain. This chain is tailored to address the unique needs of meme coin ecosystems. It offers ultra-low transaction fees and high-speed processing. These features are particularly crucial in the meme coin space, where rapid trading is important. The LILPEPE presale has been nothing short of remarkable. So far, the project has raised $23 million with each token selling at $0.0022. This reflects a more than 2x increase from the initial presale price. LILPEPE's community-driven approach is evident in its development roadmap. It has plans for a meme coin launchpad to support the next generation of meme projects. Additionally, the project is preparing for listings on major centralized exchanges. Its successful Certik audit and listing on CoinMarketCap have also boosted credibility and visibility. Analysts have projected significant growth potential for LILPEPE. Some estimates suggest that early investors could see exponential returns as the project gains traction and achieves its milestones. Thus, it's a top crypto under $10 to hold in 2025.

Sui (SUI): High-Growth Layer-1 with Real DeFi Momentum

Sui (SUI) trades near $3.72, supported by a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart. This signal is often tied to renewed buying interest toward prior highs around $5. Market visibility has also improved significantly. Grayscale launched Sui-based trusts, while 21Shares filed for a spot SUI ETF. Top-tier crypto custody platform Fireblocks has also integrated Sui for institutional access. This convergence of infrastructure growth and institutional interest makes Sui a top crypto under $10 to hold.

Optimism (OP): Scaling Ethereum’s Future

Optimism (OP) is emerging as a standout under-$10 pick with infrastructure-driven momentum. It trades near $0.8, having broken out above its 50-day simple moving average. This has helped it exit a long-term descending trend line. This signals are often associated with renewed upward movement toward the $0.95 resistance zone. On the development front, Optimism has partnered with Flashbots to integrate advanced block sequencing. These enhancements position Optimism as a top crypto to hold for 2025 gains.

Conclusion

These five stand out as the top cryptos under $10 to hold for 2025 gains. But the real standout could be Little Pepe (LILPEPE). It's a meme coin with utility, cultural appeal, and powerful early momentum. Its presale has already attracted millions, its Layer-2 Pepe Chain offers real scalability, and upcoming exchange listings could accelerate adoption even further. Don’t miss the chance to join early. Check out the presale today or connect with the growing community on Telegram.

