A sharp drop in price often forces investors to rethink their positions. That is exactly what happened after Pepecoin (PEPE) slid more than 35% from its recent peak. While some holders are waiting for sentiment to bounce back, others are already shifting toward a new DeFi project that analysts say offers stronger fundamentals and long-term utility. The token gaining most of this attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced at $0.035 and moving fast through its current presale stage.

Pepecoin (PEPE)

Pepecoin currently trades around $0.0000060, with a market cap close to $2.5B. That size makes PEPE one of the largest meme coins, supported by high liquidity and heavy social-driven interest. But its chart now looks less appealing than it did months ago. Analysts highlight resistance zones at $0.00000655–$0.00000690, with a tougher ceiling near $0.00000716. There are even larger resistance blocks at $0.000012–$0.000015, which PEPE has failed to break during previous attempts.





Support sits around $0.0000040, and some analysts warn that if selling pressure continues, the token could retest deeper levels. The biggest concern is simple: making strong gains from a $2.5B market cap is difficult unless a major catalyst appears. Without fresh triggers, several analysts expect muted price action or even more short-term weakness.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining attention for very different reasons. Instead of relying on meme culture, it is building a decentralized lending protocol built around dual lending markets. Lenders supply assets and earn yield through mtTokens, which automatically update as interest accumulates. Borrowers access funds with clear Loan-to-Value limits, predictable liquidation conditions and interest rates that adjust based on pool usage.

The presale results have been strong. MUTM started at $0.01 in early 2025. It moved through each stage as demand rose, reaching $0.035 in Phase 6. During this time, Mutuum Finance attracted $18.6M, reached 17,900 holders and sold 796M tokens. Phase 6 is already 86% allocated, showing strong momentum. The team also enabled direct card purchases with no limits, which boosted participation and made it easier for larger buyers to enter.





Why Many Believe MUTM Could Outperform PEPE

1. Upside Potential vs Market Cap Wall

PEPE’s huge market cap limits its upside. With billions already priced in, large % gains require massive inflows. That is extremely hard to achieve in a token that does not have deep utility or revenue-based demand. The 35% decline showed how fragile sentiment can be.

MUTM, by contrast, is early. At $0.035, it has far more room to grow. Early presale stages already delivered a 250% rise from $0.01. With the official launch price set at $0.06, early buyers have strong positioning. Analysts say MUTM has meaningful upside because its value is tied to the growth of the lending platform, not meme-driven hype.

2. Utility vs Hype

Pepecoin is a meme coin. Its value depends on community sentiment and social media trends. It does not have a built-in revenue model, lending system or a sustainable token mechanism.

Mutuum Finance, on the other hand, is built around real utility. mtTokens track yield in real time. Borrowing rates change based on pool utilization. And the ecosystem has a revenue cycle that directly benefits users. The core mechanic many investors are talking about is the buy-and-distribute model: MUTM purchased on the open market with a fraction of protocol fees is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module.

3. Timing Plays a Big Role

Momentum matters. After PEPE’s decline, many early holders are shifting toward projects where progress is visible. Mutuum Finance recently confirmed on X that V1 will launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, including the Liquidity Pool, mtTokens, Debt Tokens and a Liquidator Bot.

These confirmations give investors a clear timeline. PEPE holders looking for the next big crypto opportunity now see MUTM as a token that is at an early stage while preparing real infrastructure behind it.

Strong Security and Community Engagement

Mutuum Finance maintains a security-first approach. The platform completed a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score, which is a solid score for a developing DeFi crypto protocol. A $50k bug bounty encourages responsible reporting of code vulnerabilities before mainnet launch.

Another feature keeping the community active is the 24-hour leaderboard, which rewards the day’s top contributor with $500 worth of MUTM. This competitive mechanism has created daily activity and added visibility to each stage of the presale.

The presale itself is closing quickly. With Phase 6 already 86% allocated, the remaining tokens at $0.035 are disappearing. Large allocations from whales have also been noticed in recent days. Combined with the ability to buy MUTM instantly using a card, demand has accelerated even faster.

Pepecoin still has a loyal community, but its huge market cap and limited utility make its long-term upside uncertain. A 35% decline has shaken confidence, and some analysts expect a slow recovery.

Mutuum Finance offers a very different story. Early-stage pricing, strong presale demand, concrete utility, a real revenue-linked model and a confirmed V1 launch timeline have made it one of the most interesting DeFi crypto projects heading into 2026. For PEPE holders who are already looking for what crypto to buy next, MUTM has emerged as a clear contender with stronger fundamentals and a real product roadmap behind it.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.