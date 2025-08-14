Ozak AI’s Presale Raises Over $1.75M, Projected To Deliver 1,000% ROI Post-Launch

Ozak AI is in the fourth stage of its presale, raising over $1.8 million and selling more than 121 million tokens in the current phase. The project is positioned to deliver a projected 1,000% return on investment after its market debut, based on its planned $1 target listing price compared with the early presale entry levels. With prices starting at $0.001 in stage one and currently at $0.005 in stage four, the token has recorded a steady upward price adjustment in each phase.

Ozak AI Platform Overview

Ozak AI is built on artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, integrating On-chain Stream Networks (OSN) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its mission is to deliver actual data analysis, predictive modeling and decision-making tools for different industries, including financial markets.

DePIN uses blockchain and IPFS to enable secure, decentralized data storage and processing. This structure distributes data across multiple nodes to prevent single points of failure and applies smart contracts for access control. It also uses an immutable ledger to record all transactions. The system can scale by adding nodes and supports real-time data availability and redundancy.

OSN makes sure that all incoming data is sourced from many distributed networks, remains reliable and is trustless. These systems power Ozak AI’s Prediction Agent, which processes internal and external datasets for accurate decision outputs.

Presale and Tokenomics

The presale began with stage one at $0.001 per OZ token and stage two increased the price to $0.002, followed by $0.003 in stage three. The current stage four price stands at $0.005 and the upcoming stage five will double to $0.01 per token.

As of now, 121,418,108.996 tokens have been sold in the ongoing phase, with a total of $1,807,090.454 raised. The project’s stated target is $1 per token after launch, which would represent a 100,000% increase from stage one and a 19,900% increase from the current price.

The OZ token has a total supply of 10 billion units and of these, 3 billion are allocated to the presale, 3 billion to the community and ecosystem, 2 billion to the future reserve, 1 billion for liquidity and 1 billion for the team and advisors. The supply is deflationary under the platform’s economic plan.

Market Readiness and Security Measures

Listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko are also some of the key developments that have indicated the token is moving toward greater visibility in the public markets at an early stage. Ozak AI is also undertaking a giveaway of 100 winners with $1 million that will require a $100 worth of OZ token in the holding.

Moreover, Ozak AI is currently conducting a security audit by Certik to enhance its smart contract protection. The goal of such cooperation is to increase the reliability of systems and the defense of investors. In the event that the post-launch price reaches the target price of $1, then users of early stage one have the potential of gaining more than 1,000% depending on the percentage of the value of the cryptocurrency according to the projections made in the presale data.

