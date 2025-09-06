Ozak AI Could 100x After CEX Listings—How It Stacks Against TAO

Ozak AI is a blockchain project currently in its presale stage. The presale has raised over $2.6 million, and more than 847 million tokens have been sold. With a low entry price of $0.01 per token, Ozak AI presents a highly affordable investment opportunity. Its innovative combination of AI and decentralised physical infrastructure (DePIN) aims to revolutionise real-world applications, giving it strong potential for growth. The upcoming CEX listings could lead to a 100x return on investments, with a target listing price of $1 per token.

Ozak AI's Presale Progress and Features

Ozak AI’s presale has raised over $2.6 million, with 847 million tokens already sold. The presale price is set at $0.01 per token, which attracts many early investors. Ozak AI integrates AI automation and machine learning to optimise blockchain governance in real-time. Its DePIN infrastructure decentralises physical hardware, enhancing security and scalability.

The project’s strategic collaborations further fuel its growth. Cooperation with SINT, Hive Intel, and Weblume provides AI-based solutions and multi-chain data analytics. Such partnerships give Ozak AI a competitive advantage, which distinguishes it in the blockchain and AI markets.

How Ozak AI Compares to Bittensor (TAO)

Ozak AI and Bittensor are both decentralized AI projects, but they differ in approach. Bittensor uses a proof-of-intelligence consensus mechanism, rewarding model contributors with TAO tokens. The project has a market cap of around $3.13 billion, with price predictions ranging from $158 to $779 in 2025.

However, Ozak AI stands out by combining AI with DePIN infrastructure for real-world applications. While Bittensor focuses on decentralized AI mining, Ozak AI offers scalable, practical solutions with its innovative technology. This makes Ozak AI an attractive choice for industries needing reliable, real-time data.

Looking Ahead: Ozak AI’s Potential After CEX Listings

Ozak AI’s success hinges on its presale momentum and upcoming CEX listings. The $0.01 entry price offers early investors an affordable opportunity. As AI-powered blockchain solutions gain adoption, Ozak AI is poised for growth. If the project continues to build on its partnerships and technological foundations, it could see massive returns once its token is listed on major exchanges, with a target listing price of $1 per token.

While Bittensor (TAO) has solid growth potential, Ozak AI’s innovative blend of AI and decentralized infrastructure offers a unique edge. As it moves toward CEX listings, Ozak AI could provide investors with 100x returns, making it a standout opportunity in the blockchain space.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.