Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 100x Like Dogecoin (DOGE) Did In 2021

Dogecoin is one of the most famous examples of how fast the crypto market can move. In 2021, DOGE went from a tiny price to a mainstream headline asset, delivering a 100x-style run for early buyers. That kind of move is exactly why many people keep asking what crypto to buy now when a new cycle starts forming. In 2026, analysts are watching newer utility projects that are still early enough to reprice sharply, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is being mentioned as a new cryptocurrency that fits the “early entry” profile.

Dogecoin 2021 surge and why 100x is harder now

DOGE’s 2021 run happened because everything aligned at once: retail attention exploded, liquidity poured into meme coins, and the market rewarded anything that could capture momentum. DOGE was easy to understand, easy to trade, and it became a cultural asset as much as a cryptocurrency.

The reason that kind of 100x move looks far less likely for Dogecoin today is simple math and size. DOGE is no longer a tiny token with a small valuation. It already has widespread exchange access, large daily volume, and years of price history. That maturity often reduces the chance of extreme multiples in a short period. It can still rise in a strong market, but delivering another 100x from current levels would require an enormous amount of capital and a level of sustained demand that is much harder to create for an asset that is already widely owned and widely priced.

This is why analysts looking for a new 100x-style move tend to shift away from mature meme coins and toward new crypto coins that have not yet gone through full market discovery.

What is Mutuum Finance, and why it gets “100x” talk

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a DeFi crypto project building a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol. Instead of relying on meme narratives, it is structured around utility—users supply assets to earn yield, and borrowers access liquidity by using collateral. In a bull market, that type of platform can attract activity because people look for ways to earn passive income, leverage positions, or unlock liquidity without selling core holdings.

MUTM is currently in presale Phase 7 at $0.04, and the confirmed launch price is $0.06. The presale has raised about $19.6M and has around 18,700 holders, which is a strong base before exchange trading begins. This early structure is why it is often discussed as a best cheap crypto to buy now candidate: entry is still possible before the token hits open markets and before pricing is driven by broader exposure.

A 100x discussion only happens when the starting point is still early. MUTM is still in that window, which is why it shows up in conversations around the next big crypto.

Presale progress and shrinking supply

MUTM is still in the presale window, which is why the project is often framed as an early-stage opportunity. The token has already moved from $0.01 in Phase 1 to $0.04 in Phase 7, marking a 300% increase before any exchange listing. The structure also keeps supply measurable: Mutuum Finance has a 4B total supply, with 1.82B (45.5%) allocated to the presale, and over 820M already sold—meaning close to half of the presale allocation has been taken as the sale advances through higher price tiers.

V1 protocol testing on Sepolia

Another near-term driver is the upcoming V1 protocol release on the Sepolia testnet, which is expected to open the door for users to try the core mechanics before the full platform goes live. The project has confirmed that the Halborn audit has been fully completed, adding a key security milestone as V1 moves closer to deployment. This step is viewed as an important transition from presale-only progress to real user interaction and testnet activity.

Token and full platform launch together

Mutuum Finance’s roadmap outlines a later-stage milestone where the token launch and the live platform launch happen at the same time in Phase 4. This structure is treated as meaningful because it brings utility into the market the moment the token becomes publicly tradable. Instead of launching as a standalone asset, MUTM would enter open trading alongside a working lending-and-borrowing product, which can increase early demand from both traders and users and strengthen the case for faster repricing after launch.

A 100x outcome is never driven by one event. It typically requires ongoing catalysts that keep users and capital engaged. Mutuum Finance’s longer-term roadmap includes two major utility expansions that analysts often connect to multi-stage growth.

The first is the planned development of an overcollateralized stablecoin minted from collateral inside the protocol. This adds a second layer of use beyond basic lending and borrowing, and it can drive more activity if the stablecoin becomes integrated into user strategies.

The second is multi-chain expansion, which can broaden the potential user base and increase overall liquidity and platform activity over time. When activity expands, demand for the ecosystem token often rises with it, which is why utility-based projects are frequently framed as stronger long-term bets than purely narrative-driven assets.

What a 100x would mean for MUTM

A 100x from $0.04 implies a price around $4.00. That is a very large move and would depend on execution, adoption, listings, and overall market conditions. Analysts discussing 100x scenarios usually focus on one simple point: the early-stage entry is what creates room for large multiples. Large caps rarely offer that kind of upside because they already have massive valuations and broad distribution.

In the current market cycle, this is why MUTM is being framed in “big upside” conversations more than older meme coins. It is still early, still building, and still priced as an early-stage token rather than a fully priced market asset.

Dogecoin’s 2021 run proved that crypto can deliver 100x moves when the market is ready, liquidity expands, and a narrative catches fire. But DOGE is now a mature coin, and repeating that kind of upside from today’s levels is far more difficult.

Mutuum Finance is being watched because it sits in the opposite position: early presale pricing, rising demand across phases, and a utility-driven DeFi model that is moving toward public testing and launch milestones. With MUTM at $0.04, around $19.6M raised, about 18,700 holders, and a V1 release sequence supported by a completed Halborn audit, analysts continue to include it in discussions about the best crypto to buy now and the next big cryptocurrency candidates for 2026.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.