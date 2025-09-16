Large market moves often follow whale activity, and BlockDAG has seen two standout buys of $4.4M and $3.6M that boosted its presale. These deals show strong backing at a time when Bittensor and Hedera are facing challenges. Bittensor’s charts suggest a possible upside, but resistance levels still create caution. Hedera’s drop in retail talk and lower Smart Money Index numbers point to weaker demand.

By contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is combining whale support with growing adoption. Its Batch 30 presale price of $0.0013, along with nearly $410M raised, signals major traction. With Dashboard V4 adding presale clarity and sports partnerships linking crypto to new audiences, BDAG is scaling in ways beyond speculation. Let’s review how each project compares.

Bittensor’s Chart Setup Suggests Upside

Bittensor (TAO) trades near $328.5 after bouncing from $302. Analysts note a bullish flag pattern on its 3-day chart. This setup could support gains if the current level holds. An RSI of 60 points to growing buying power, while a bullish MACD cross supports further growth.

To confirm this move, TAO must break through the $350–$360 range. Clearing this could open targets at $410, $500, $590, and $680. Yet, repeated stalls near resistance during August show caution remains. A break below the flag’s support would likely bring a sharper drop.

Right now, Bittensor sits between promise and risk. Technical signals look positive, but without strong breaks past resistance, volatility could continue. This leaves it more dependent on chart setups than on wider ecosystem activity.

Hedera Faces Lower Retail Talk

Hedera Hashgraph’s HBAR has been sliding, losing 12% in the past month. On-chain data shows retail focus dropping, with social dominance falling 55% to just 0.74%. Less discussion often signals weaker retail support, leaving prices without a strong base.

The situation is also softening with larger players. The Smart Money Index for HBAR has dropped to 1.108, showing that key market participants are reducing exposure. This decline highlights shrinking trust from sophisticated buyers and adds weight to the bearish view.

If sellers keep control, HBAR could drop toward $0.1885. A reversal could happen if buying picks up enough to break above $0.2212, with a chance to reach $0.2636. But with both retail and institutional focus falling, Hedera’s near-term outlook is under pressure, making it harder to keep pace with top crypto projects showing broader activity.

BlockDAG Combines Whale Confidence With Real-World Progress

BlockDAG is reshaping presales by uniting whale backing with wide community use. In Batch 30, priced at a flat $0.0013 until October 1, it has raised nearly $410M, one of the largest totals in 2025. The record whale buys of $4.4M and $3.6M underline strong support, while retail remains engaged through Buyer Battles and rewards that keep participation high. Together, these factors show that both whales and everyday users see value in BlockDAG’s growth path.

Its upcoming Deployment Event in Singapore will include live demos, ecosystem updates, and announcements about exchange listings. By working with Coinstore for the event, BlockDAG has shown its intent to chart its own course. The event is designed not only as a launch but as a global presentation of its long-term plan, giving early participants the chance to witness the project’s next stage in action.

BlockDAG is also building trust with Dashboard V4. This presale hub gives users real-time charts, order books, referral data, and gamified leaderboards. It closely mirrors live exchange tools, offering participants more clarity and transparency. This makes the presale experience more engaging and helps users feel involved in the process.

Expanding its reach further, BlockDAG has signed sports deals with the Seattle Seawolves in rugby and the Seattle Orcas in cricket. These agreements introduce blockchain into mainstream sports through NFTs, fan coins, and digital content. This cultural layer ensures BlockDAG is visible not only in crypto circles but also in global communities. By blending whale activity, transparent tools, strong events, and cultural adoption, BlockDAG shows why it leads top crypto projects in 2025.

Why BlockDAG Stands Ahead of Bittensor and Hedera

Bittensor and Hedera remain part of market discussions. TAO’s bullish flag may unlock gains if resistance breaks, while HBAR could recover if buying returns. But both are shaped mainly by technical signals and market mood.

BlockDAG is different. It pairs nearly $410M raised with whale activity, tools like Dashboard V4, and global partnerships. With a $0.0013 entry point locked until deployment and a clear plan leading to $0.05, it combines funding, engagement, and adoption. This balance makes BlockDAG more than just another presale. It is setting the pace among top crypto projects in 2025.

