What makes a network worth backing before it even goes live? BlockchainFX has impressed with its multi-asset “super app” vision, raising millions through its presale, while Lyno AI is pushing hard with its AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage and early incentives, promising strong upside for early backers.

Both are proving that crypto presales in 2025 can attract serious attention, but BlockDAG is setting the bar far higher. With over 3 million miners already active through its X1 app before mainnet even launches, BlockDAG has built the kind of community most networks only dream about post-listing. Add in the hype of TOKEN2049 and a presale bonus that’s driving urgency, and it’s clear why many are calling BDAG the untouchable frontrunner.

BlockDAG Cruises on Miner-Driven Lead

BlockDAG has done something that most networks only attempt long after launch, built a massive user base before listings even open. The X1 miner app has already crossed 3 million users worldwide, turning mobile devices into daily mining hubs. This isn’t a small boost in activity; it’s proof that BDAG has created a viral entry point that makes mining accessible for anyone with a smartphone. By pulling in miners first, BlockDAG has built a foundation that retail buyers, traders, and whales are now stacking on top of.

The presale numbers reinforce that momentum. Currently in Batch 30 at a price of $0.03, BlockDAG has raised over $387 million with more than 25 billion coins sold. Early adopters who joined in Batch 1 at $0.001 are already sitting on 2,900% returns, while even at today’s level, new buyers still can huge gains with the launch price set at $0.05. Few crypto presales in 2025 have delivered these kinds of returns ahead of listings.

Beyond numbers, BlockDAG has leaned into visibility. The upcoming TOKEN2049 Singapore showcase will put the network front and center with a Platinum Partner slot, custom installations, and branding throughout the venue. Combined with its live AMA on September 4 and a teased sponsorship announcement, the project is stacking up multiple touchpoints to keep attention locked in while presale momentum grows.

To make things feel even more urgent, BlockDAG is offering a 2049% presale bonus valid until October 1. That means every purchase before the cutoff multiplies instantly, fueling a frenzy that’s pushing its community deeper. Among crypto presales in 2025, BlockDAG is the one turning user growth into a presale strategy that others are now struggling to match.

BlockchainFX Presale Pushes Forward

BlockchainFX is gaining attention for blending crypto with traditional markets in one platform. Branded as a multi-asset “super app,” it allows users to trade not just crypto but also stocks, forex, and ETFs in a single interface. Its presale has already pulled in more than $6.1 million from over 6,300 participants, making it one of the stronger fundraising stories this year. The current presale price sits around $0.021, with a confirmed launch price at $0.05, setting up early buyers for a solid jump once listings go live.

What’s pushing confidence further is the way fees are recycled back into the ecosystem. BlockchainFX directs 70% of its trading fees to staking rewards, buybacks, and burns, with half of the buyback tokens permanently removed from circulation. This model gives holders both passive income and deflationary pressure to support price growth. With CertiK audits, KYC checks, and a beta app already live, the project is building credibility while fueling FOMO in the presale crowd.

Lyno AI Presale Dreams Big

Lyno AI is positioning itself as an AI-powered DeFi tool with a clear focus on cross-chain arbitrage. Its system operates across more than 15 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Arbitrum, executing trades within milliseconds while managing risk automatically. The presale kicked off at $0.050 per token, with more than 350,000 tokens already sold and over $17,500 raised in the early bird round. A next stage increase to $0.055 is set, with a long-term target price of $0.10. For participants, the team has added a $100K giveaway where anyone contributing $100 or more is entered for a chance to win $10K.

The tokenomics structure is designed to keep demand high. Lyno AI allocates 30% of trading fees to stakers and another 30% to buy-and-burn, reducing supply over time. With its Cyberscope audit completed and smart contracts verified, the project is gaining credibility in the AI DeFi niche. Forecasts project anywhere from 1,500% to 28,000% potential returns, pushing the presale into the spotlight.

Summing Up

Both BlockchainFX and Lyno AI are proving that Crypto Presales in 2025 can offer strong narratives with utility and incentives that appeal to early buyers. BlockchainFX is building a multi-asset trading super app while rewarding holders with staking and deflationary mechanics. Lyno AI is pushing its AI-powered arbitrage model with fee-sharing, a buy-and-burn system, and contests that fuel interest during the early bird phase.

But BlockDAG is pacing ahead of them in a way that’s hard to ignore. With over 3 million miners already active through its X1 app before mainnet even launches, the network has built proof of demand that most presales never see. Combined with $387M raised, a 2049% bonus still live, and the global spotlight of TOKEN2049, BDAG is showing how to turn hype into measurable growth. Among crypto presales in 2025, it’s the one setting the standard.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.