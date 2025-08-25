INOCYX Achieves FIU Registration And STPI Backing, Becomes India’s Most Trusted Crypto Platform

New Delhi, India, August 19th, 2025: INOCYX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform built for Indian users, has officially registered with India’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and is operating from a Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) zone. With a presence of over six years in the industry, the company aims to become India’s go-to crypto platform, combining world-class security with India-first features.

Indian investors often face multiple challenges when engaging with foreign exchanges, resulting in capital loss. In such a backdrop, INOCYX offers a smooth INR integration through NEFT, UPI, IMPS, and RTGS. The platform is built by Indian engineers who are well-versed with the needs of Indian traders and investors, offering secure, compliant, and cost-effective transactions. INOCYX has gained initial traction with more than 50,000 users, representing a rapidly growing community that is interested in crypto investments but also values transparency and compliance.

The main pain point for Indian crypto investors has become the driving force for the inception of this platform — Indian users lose up to 20% of their capital while converting their crypto assets on overseas platforms. INOCYX eliminates this major hurdle through real-time crypto swaps, low fees, military-grade security, multi-chain availability, internal transfer and 24/7 multilingual customer assistance. It also features a robust referral and reward program, Early users can earn rewards through a 70% referral bonus, KYC completion, staking, and trading activities.

The latest version of both ios and android brings reward programs with IYX tokens for referrals and KYC completion on INOCYX,Along with smart portfolio tracking featuring real-time profit and loss insight, reporting features, Market heat map,Two layer referral, spot trading,Quick buy SIP, Crypto deposit & withdraw And adaptive UI - all focused on improving security, user experience, and earning opportunities.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

INOCYX is positioning itself as a movement that democratizes crypto access, giving Indian users the control, transparency, and dignity they deserve in the evolving financial future.

For more information, visit: https://inocyx.com/

Disclaimer: This article is a paid feature. ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. and/or ABP Live do not endorse/subscribe to its contents and/or views expressed herein. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.