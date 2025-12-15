Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Financial cycles, experts say, often read like parables or meaningful anecdotes. Periods of euphoria create an impression of permanence. However, it is instantly followed by reversals so dramatic that the same market feels unrecognisable. Crypto compresses this rhythm more sharply than most other asset classes. It rises faster, falls deeper, and tests conviction more brutally. Yet the pivot between exuberance and despair often hides the most meaningful opportunity.

Those who have seen a few cycles recognise a familiar pattern: the best window rarely feels comfortable. It arrives quietly and often six to eighteen months after panic.

Last Cycle: A Reminder

The last cycle is a reminder. Bitcoin’s climb to nearly $69,000 in late 2021 was followed by a collapse to roughly $15,000-16,000 by the end of 2022. The mood was bleak, with Bloomberg and Reuters describing a “shell-shocked market.” Market confidence was fragile. Yet the darkness contained the seeds of recovery.

Over the next twelve to eighteen months, from early 2023 through 2024, Bitcoin more than tripled. The rally was uneven, but it was decisive enough to bring back capital, rebuild liquidity, and restore confidence.

A Quiet Repeat

Today’s crypto environment feels quieter. Trading activity is lower. ETF flows swing between positive and negative weeks. Retail attention has drifted to other asset classes. But that does not mean the foundations have weakened. It may simply mean they have shifted. A large portion of circulating Bitcoin has migrated to long-term holders.

Recent analysis shows around 14.7 million BTC, or roughly 74 per cent of total supply, is now controlled by wallets that transact infrequently. Supply is becoming less elastic just as demand prepares to return. This behaviour has historically preceded strong price cycles because the available “float” in the market shrinks. When fresh capital arrives, the price tends to move faster than most expect.

Compressed Timeline

This quiet accumulation often begins long before sentiment does. It resembles the undergrowth of a forest after a fire. The activity is not always visible, but it is constant. Builders, developers, and miners continue through downcycles. Mining hash rate and expenditure rose even during periods when prices were weak. This suggests that infrastructure was not retreating but reorganising.

That mindset of cutting costs, consolidating resources, and preparing for the next demand wave is a familiar trait in markets. Equity investors saw it in 2009 and again in 2020. Crypto simply compresses the timeline.

From Boredom To The Next Rally

Markets often disguise opportunity under boredom. When prices do not move, enthusiasm fades. Social conversation shrinks. Spot volumes fall. Many altcoins trade at steep discounts to their previous highs (sometimes 60 to 90 per cent lower). Yet history shows that tokens built around real usage, infrastructure or credible ecosystems tend to re-emerge when capital returns. At first, only a few notice this. Then liquidity rotates, narratives revive, and assets that felt dangerously premature become the foundations of the next rally.

That dynamic could be relevant again. The coming six to eighteen months may be one of the most consequential phases of this cycle. It may not appear exciting. Prices will likely move unevenly. Macro signals will send mixed messages. Headlines may oscillate between hope and pessimism. But beneath the surface, the structural picture is firmer than it seems. Supply is limited and increasingly concentrated in “strong” hands. Institutional pathways are clearer. Compliance rails are stronger. Developers continue to build, and the ecosystem is reorganising and not shrinking.

What Investors Should Do

For disciplined investors, this period is less about timing a perfect entry and more about building conviction gradually. It is about focusing on assets that have demonstrated resilience. It should be protocols with real user activity, tokens that serve as infrastructure or collateral, and projects that continue to attract talent even when market prices are unremarkable.

It is also about humility. Not everything that survives a downturn deserves to thrive in the next upturn. But markets have a habit of mispricing endurance during quiet months. In the absence of noise, valuation returns to fundamentals.

The Psychological Challenge

The psychological challenge can be greater than the analytical one. Investors crave certainty, yet markets reward patience. Prices that feel uncomfortable often turn out to be the most attractive.

The cycle punishes hesitation more than it punishes risk. The next wave of returns usually accrues to those who paid attention when the market seemed uninteresting.

Key Levels To Watch

There are, of course, levels to watch. If the prices fall, a support floor would emerge, and it would be too premature to predict that now. After this, there would be an intermediate resistance band as the prices rise. It could then become a sentiment pivot if broken with conviction. Over a 12-24-month horizon, especially if demand outpaces supply tightening, BTC would see new price highs.

The paradox of this phase is that nothing about it looks dramatic. There are no memes, no manias, no queues of new investors. Yet this is precisely where quiet accumulation can set the stage for the next expansion. Crypto cycles rarely announce themselves in advance. They do not ring bells at the bottom or the top. They move while most are waiting for clarity. Markets often begin in silence. The next eighteen months may do precisely that.

(The author is the CEO of Giottus)

