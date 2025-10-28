Crypto Scams Are Evolving Faster Than Regulation: Is India Prepared?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has been consistently making headlines in the crypto space. Just recently, the country topped the global crypto adoption index for the third time in a row. Investor conviction is so high that despite the evolving regulations, Indians now hold over 5% of Bitcoin’s total supply, making us the second largest holder of BTC after the US.

It is commonly seen that when a sector/asset class is growing fast, there will be some bad actors trying to take advantage of the innocent investors. The same is true for crypto as well. The more popular an asset becomes, the greater the risk of falling prey to fraudsters. While being the fastest-growing crypto market globally and fraud instances growing by the day, India faces a crucial question ahead of us: Are we prepared to tackle the next wave of digital asset fraud?

Recent events and the evolving scams show that while we are making strong progress, we have a long way to go.

Evolving Scams in the Crypto Space

The Indian crypto fraud landscape has moved away from simple Ponzi schemes to highly sophisticated operations.

Phishing and Impersonation : Fraudsters leverage AI-powered deepfakes, professional-grade phishing sites, and impersonation of exchanges or government officials. Even experienced investors fall prey to fake portals and urgent notifications from “trusted” sources.

Investment and Ponzi Schemes : While Ponzi schemes remain common, operators now exploit social media bots and encrypted messaging apps. Promises of daily returns up to 3–5% , reinforced by fake dashboards, lure victims. Funds are often routed through offshore wallets, concealing their origin.

3–5% Fake Exchanges and Apps : Counterfeit apps on popular app stores mimic legitimate platforms. Once deposits are made, withdrawals are blocked, and the platform disappears overnight.

Social Engineering and Romance Scams : Tactics like “pig butchering” combine emotional manipulation with investment fraud, targeting Indians through matrimony and social networking apps.

Targeted Large-Scale Thefts : Cybercriminals increasingly target exchanges and individual wallets, looking for ways to compromise the wallets and gain access to the funds.

Some of these illicit activities show that crypto scams have become highly adaptive, blending technology, psychology, and cross-border complexity.

Evolving Regulations in the Crypto Space

To keep pace with rapidly evolving scams, Indian regulators are gradually strengthening the crypto oversight framework. Crypto is legally recognised as a “virtual digital asset” (VDA), allowing investors to hold, trade, and invest in the asset. Gains are taxed at 30%, with a 1% TDS applied to each transaction. Since 2023, all crypto platforms have been under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), enforcing KYC/AML compliance and transaction monitoring.

Yet, gaps persist. Fragmented oversight across agencies and tax authorities, combined with unregulated corners of the ecosystem, allows scammers to innovate faster than regulators. Investors also struggle with complex compliance requirements and a lack of clarity on loss recovery.

To tackle these challenges, ED, FIU, and cybercrime units have executed high-profile raids, seized record crypto assets, and made arrests in collaboration with global partners. Initiatives like AI-driven monitoring, inter-agency data sharing, and public financial literacy programs are steps forward that have been some great steps towards creating a safer ecosystem.

Global Adoption Leader, But Still Emerging Asset

Even while India leads the global crypto adoption, crypto is still an emerging asset. However, just two big pushes can take crypto to a place where Indian equities are right now: Education and Regulation. When we look at some of the major reasons for investors falling prey to illicit actors, the lack of education plays a major role. At this stage, not many investors understand how the markets work, nor have a clear understanding of their legalities. If we are able to provide the right education in the right manner, the success rate of these scams could fall drastically.

Regulations, on the other hand, will take time to come into effect. With crypto being a truly global and decentralised asset, policymakers need to consider aspects like investor protection, set clear guardrails on the use cases of crypto, and, at the same time, foster innovation. Considering the growing interest in crypto among Indian investors, regulators must be careful to balance regulation and innovation, which will naturally take longer.

Potential To Become Global Leader

Looking at how far India has come in just a few years, it is clear that the country has the potential to become a global leader in the crypto market. Indian regulators are gradually building a framework that balances investor protection with innovation, while domestic platforms and investors are driving market growth and setting industry standards.

With continued focus on education, transparent regulations, and proactive enforcement, India is well-positioned not only to safeguard its investors but also to influence the global crypto ecosystem, demonstrating that a responsible, thriving digital asset market is possible even in emerging economies.

(The author is the CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex, a global crypto investment platform)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative, and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.