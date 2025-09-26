Cryptocurrency Price Today (September 26): Bitcoin Dips Below $110,000, OKB Becomes Top Gainer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, continued to see a downward trend and dipped below $110,000 early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — largely saw minor losses across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 32 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. OKB became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 7 percent. Story (IP) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 29 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.75 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.94 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $109,502.31, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.95 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $3,957.66, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.12 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.77 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 2.73 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2267. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 21.81.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.34 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $103.32. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,741.10.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.76, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.57 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 249.94.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $196.65, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.77 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,319.09.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $190.37

24-hour gain: 6.59 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $1.68

24-hour gain: 3.18 percent

Kaspa (KAS)

Price: $0.07843

24-hour gain: 3.13 percent

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.1953

24-hour gain: 2.19 percent

Bittensor (TAO)

Price: $304.17

24-hour gain: 1.28 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 26)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $7.83

24-hour loss: 28.98 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.80

24-hour loss: 12.64 percent

0G (0G)

Price: $3.80

24-hour loss: 10.27 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.02386

24-hour loss: 9.90 percent

Avalanche (AVAX)

Price: $28.22

24-hour loss: 9.20 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “The broader crypto market consolidated in red yesterday as lower-than-expected U.S. jobless claims tempered hopes of near-term Fed rate cuts. While risk-off sentiment has driven a wave of liquidations, an important countertrend is emerging: spot buyers are stepping in with larger allocation sizes. This divergence suggests that despite short-term volatility, conviction among long-term participants remains intact. Corrections of this nature are not unusual when macro surprises unsettle expectations. Market participants should watch upcoming macro releases, including today’s PCE inflation data, for further signals.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is under significant pressure as hot macro data has dashed rate cut hopes and traders reassess risk. Bitcoin has slipped below $110,000 ahead of a $22 billion monthly options expiry, increasing volatility and forcing roughly $1 billion in long liquidations. Ethereum has plunged under $4,000 with over $36 million liquidated, amplifying downside momentum. Solana has slid beneath $200 as ETF speculation cools and XRP has fallen sharply, dragging crypto linked stocks lower. These moves reflect rapid unwinding and concentrated selling across sectors. Traders are now watching whether key supports hold through the options expiry.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently consolidating around $110,000 after a recent dip, reflecting short-term caution in the market. Despite volatility, its long-term outlook remains bullish, supported by reduced supply from the 2024 halving and strong institutional interest. Key resistance lies near $120,000, with support around $108,000. Regulatory clarity and macroeconomic shifts could drive the next major move. On-chain data shows whales holding firm, limiting sell pressure. While short-term sentiment is mixed, the broader trend favors gradual growth. If momentum builds, Bitcoin could retest all-time highs by year-end. Traders watch ETF flows, rate cuts, and geopolitical risks as key catalysts in this cycle.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “Bitcoin tumbles down below $110,000, spreading bearish wave across the markets. Solana also drops below $200,Cardano below $0.8 and Dogecoin trades close to $0.22. In the meantime, Ethereum price is showing strength by tradingjust below $4000, and BinaceCoin below $1000. These tokens are expected to thrive once the sentiments change which has come down to fear at the moment. The top gainers include OKB with over 5.17% rise followed by Mantle by over 1.16%. On the other hand, Story leads the losers with over 28%drop,followed by Aster and Flare by nearly 14% each a nd Avalanche & ether.fi by over 11% each.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.