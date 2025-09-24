Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, remained below the $113,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor losses across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 39 (Fear) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. ASTER became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 24 percent. 0G, which was the biggest gainer yesterday, became the biggest loser today, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 12 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.87 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.39 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $112,418.03, registering a 24-hour dip of 0.39 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,161.32, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.77 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.77 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.07 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2383. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 21.81.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 0.94 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $107.06. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,741.10.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.85, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.76 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 249.94.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $209.45, marking a 24-hour dip of 3.76 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,319.09.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $2.07

24-hour gain: 23.78 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $54.12

24-hour gain: 12.33 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.7178

24-hour gain: 8.59 percent

Sky (SKY)

Price: $0.06966

24-hour gain: 6.52 percent

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $2.80

24-hour gain: 6.51 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

0G (0G)

Price: $5.43

24-hour loss: 11.43 percent

Story (IP)

Price: $11.57

24-hour loss: 9.97 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.37

24-hour loss: 8.92 percent

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

Price: $44.07

24-hour loss: 5.83 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $9.86

24-hour loss: 4.85 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is trading range-bound between $112,000 and $113,000 as the market looks for hints on further rate cuts. While Powell’s speech was slightly hawkish, the core PCE data on Friday could decide the market sentiment going ahead. Meanwhile, on-chain data shows signs of optimism with 73,702 BTC accumulated by new wallets created in the past month. At the same time, “buy the dip” mentions on social media spiked recently, suggesting that fresh liquidity could enter the market. If bulls defend the $112,000 level, Bitcoin could target $114,800, with $111,200 offering immediate support.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin is moving sideways in the short term, consolidating around $112,200. Key support sits in the $111,600–111,800 range, with resistance at $112,600–112,800. The structure tilts slightly bearish unless BTC can reclaim and hold above $113,000. A break below $111,600 could open the door to deeper downside. For now, sentiment stays cautious, with low conviction on either side. On the macro front, the Fed Chair’s comments yesterday signaled a clear tilt toward prioritizing labor market stability over aggressive inflation control. Markets have responded by pricing in more rate cuts for this year. That dovish shift could prove supportive for risk assets like Bitcoin, particularly if upcoming U.S. data continues to show signs of weakness.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market remains in a consolidation phase with Bitcoin struggling to reclaim $115,000 after slipping below $114,000. Bitcoin is currently trading below $112,000 with around $1.65 billion in recent liquidations revealed bullish overexposure and forced traders to reassess positions. Ethereum may show signs of resilience after climbing on optimism linked to the AI settlement, although futures positioning still points to caution. Solana is holding steady above $210, while broader majors remain subdued alongside Bitcoin’s flat momentum. Market is closely watching whether Ethereum can rebound meaningfully and whether Bitcoin can stabilize within this range.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is consolidating around $112,000, trading above key moving averages (50, 100, and 200-day), indicating a macro bullish structure. RSI is neutral (~55–60), suggesting room for upward momentum. MACD shows a weak bullish crossover, supporting gradual price recovery. Immediate support lies at $110,200 (horizontal + fib 0.382), while resistance sits at $118,500–$120,000 (multi-month top + psychological level). A breakout above $120K on volume could target $127,800 (fib extension). If rejected, expect a pullback to $105,000. Bollinger Bands are tightening, signalling a potential volatility expansion.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin may wade through short-term chop, but the broader structure tilts bullish. Liquidity injections, resilient demand, and institutional positioning point to higher ground ahead. Each consolidation has acted as fuel for the next surge. As the market matures, volatility compresses before expansion, setting the stage for Bitcoin to ultimately break higher and reaffirm its long-term bullish trend.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.