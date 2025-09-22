Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $115,000 mark over the weekend. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the red across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 47 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. Story (IP) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 10 percent. ASTER became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 18 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $3.96 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 2 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $114,408.55, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.96 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.01 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,123.85, marking a 24-hour dip of 7.59 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.77 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 11.14 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2390. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 21.81.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 7.24 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $111.24. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,741.10.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.77, seeing a 24-hour loss of 7.74 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 249.94.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $222.35, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,319.09.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (September 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Story (IP)

Price: $13.77

24-hour gain: 9.32 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $9.52

24-hour gain: 0.46 per cent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $3,967.10

24-hour gain: 0.31 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $11.37

24-hour gain: 0.30 percent

Tether Gold (XAUt)

Price: $3,692.54

24-hour gain: 0.21 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (September 22)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.46

24-hour loss: 17.94 percent

Pump.fun (PUMP)

Price: $0.006298

24-hour loss: 13.63 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.09

24-hour loss: 11.36 percent

MYX Finance (MYX)

Price: $9.63

24-hour loss: 9.94 percent

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Price: $0.03202

24-hour loss: 8.80 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is consolidating around $114,500 after a short rally to $118,000, while Ethereum holds steady at $4,200. Despite profit booking, the outlook remains bullish. On-chain data shows that exchanges recorded outflows of more than 420,000 ETH in the past week alone. Investors moving ETH off exchanges typically indicate reduced intent to sell, strengthening the case for an upside. Looking ahead into the week, macroeconomic data such as the US initial jobless claims, PMI data, and Jerome Powell’s speech could influence the market momentum.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Crypto markets are showing signs of moderating after a strong start to September. Bitcoin has rallied roughly 8% so far this month — one of its best Septembers in many years — with price nudging toward $117,000. Technical indicators show resistance forming around that level, and the next meaningful resistance may lie near $120K; support is holding in the zone between $110,000–$112,000. If BTC breaks above resistance with volume, further gains are possible, but a failure could lead to a pullback toward support. On the flows front, Bitcoin spot ETFs have enjoyed strong inflows recently: ~$$2.3 billion over a recent week, including ~$260-292 million on a single day.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “The crypto market is steady yet tense, with Bitcoin trading just above $114,000 as traders await a decisive breakout. The breakout at $117,200 with support near $113,700 remains the key level, and a breach of this level could set the tone for bullish momentum. Futures data shows strong call activity, with open interest rising and suggesting appetite for higher levels, possibly toward $118,600 if momentum builds. Ethereum is holding above $4,200 as holders keep price afloat despite softer sentiment, while BNB Coin continues to show resilience after its recent all-time high.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is currently trading near $114,400, holding firm above key support at $114,000 while facing resistance around $117,000–118,000. This tight consolidation signals a potential breakout. Market sentiment is driven by expectations of U.S. rate cuts, boosting appetite for risk assets, while steady ETF inflows add institutional support. A decisive push above resistance could propel BTC toward $125,000, whereas a slip below support risks testing the $110,000 zone. Traders should watch Fed updates, inflation data, and ETF flows closely. Overall, Bitcoin remains resilient, positioning itself as a hedge and opportunity in today’s shifting global financial landscape.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “Crypto markets are steady around $117K for Bitcoin after the Fed’s rate cut, showing optimism but not euphoria. Much of the move was priced in, the real driver now will be whether the Fed signals more cuts ahead and whether real demand, not just speculation, picks up.”

CoinDCX Research Team noted, “The bulls failed to intensify the volatility during the past weekend, and as a result, the Bitcoin price dropped below $115,000. Although ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, & SOL plunged below their respective support, BinanceCoin price sustained above $1000, heading towards a new ATH. Additionally, the crypto spot volume has also dropped significantly, while ETF inflows have remained positive. Among the top gainers are Story (IP) with an 8.92% jump and DeXe (DEXE) with 2.34%. On the other hand, Pump.fun (PUMP) dropped by over 13.50%, MYX Finance (MYX) and Aster (ASTER) by over 12%, and SPX6900 (SPX) by over 11.45%.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin drifts in a holding pattern, trading sideways as if catching its breath before the next sprint. Beneath the calm surface, volatility coils like a spring. With liquidity improving and sentiment tilting bullish, the setup is ripe: the longer BTC holds steady, the more violent the eventual breakout higher could be.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.