Cryptocurrency Price Today (October 8): Bitcoin Dips Below $123,000, CAKE Becomes Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, dipped below the $123,000 mark early Wednesday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor dips across the board, as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 55 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PancakeSwap (CAKE) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 15 percent. DoubleZero (2Z) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 16 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.19 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.55 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $122,534.14, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.05 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 1.1 crore.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,482.60, marking a 24-hour dip of 4.09 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 4.01 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 4.17 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2488. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 22.42.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 1.29 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $116.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 10,696.46.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $2.87, seeing a 24-hour loss of 3.26 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 263.31.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $221.84, marking a 24-hour dip of 3.61 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 20,539.56.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $4.55

24-hour gain: 14.89 percent

BNB (BNB)

Price: $1,323.58

24-hour gain: 5.26 percent

Mantle (MNT)

Price: $2.40

24-hour gain: 4.73 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.53

24-hour gain: 3.90 percent

DeXe (DEXE)

Price: $12.64

24-hour gain: 2.62 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

DoubleZero (2Z)

Price: $0.3916

24-hour loss: 15.96 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $135.60

24-hour loss: 9.31 percent

World Liberty Financial (WLFI)

Price: $0.1775

24-hour loss: 9.30 percent

Pi (PI)

Price: $0.2417

24-hour loss: 7.88 percent

Ethena (ENA)

Price: $0.5433

24-hour loss: 7.51 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin is showing resilience, recovering to $122,200 after briefly testing $120,600 level. Investors turned to minor profit booking after a 12.5% weekly gain in the asset. However, strong institutional appetite continues to support BTC, helping it sustain momentum and recover quickly. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a massive inflow of $1.2 billion in just one day, influencing this price action. For now, $124,600 stands as an immediate resistance. If BTC breaks this level, a move towards new highs near $129,000 is likely, while $120,000 remains as a crucial support point.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin eased to $122K after reaching a record high of $126K, with around $470M in long positions unwound as leverage adjusted across the market. The move appears to be a healthy short-term correction rather than a trend reversal. On-chain data suggests some profit-taking by long-term holders. While altcoins may experience mild consolidation, the broader market structure remains constructive as long as BTC holds above $120K. Traders are likely to watch leverage and liquidity levels closely. Meanwhile, BNB set a new all-time high, overtaking XRP and USDT to become the third-largest crypto asset.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin is consolidating around $121,000 after briefly touching a new all-time high above $126,000 earlier this week, as traders pause following an exceptional rally driven by institutional inflows and strong macro tailwinds. Despite the mild pullback, market structure remains bullish, with optimism that there’s around a 50% probability of Bitcoin testing $140,000 this month if momentum sustains. Key support lies near $113,000, which remains crucial for maintaining bullish sentiment. Ethereum, trading near $4,500, is seeing minor profit-taking, but sentiment stays positive amid expectations of fresh highs once broader risk appetite revives.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin, said, “Bitcoin is hovering near all-time highs around $125,000, driven by institutional interest and strong ETF inflows. Technicals remain bullish with price above key moving averages, RSI neutral-positive, and momentum building. Resistance lies at $125K–$130K, while support zones sit near $110K. Consolidation is likely unless volume confirms a breakout. A drop below $107K could trigger a bearish reversal. Traders are watching for MACD crossovers, volume spikes, and RSI divergences. Volatility remains high, and macro factors like interest rates and regulation loom large. For now, Bitcoin holds its bullish structure, but caution is warranted at these elevated levels.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin looks calm right now, but at 9Point Capital we believe that the calm may be misleading. The price has been moving sideways for a while, building pressure and is likely to snap any moment. As we know, markets often stay quiet before a big move and this could be one of those moments. Expect volatility ahead; Bitcoin may finally break out and is likely to be sharp and loud, reminding serious investors/traders that the calm in markets never lasts for long.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.