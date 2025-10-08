Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Gold Price Today: India, the world’s second-largest consumer of gold after China, remains heavily reliant on imports to meet its domestic demand, with recycled gold contributing only a marginal portion to the total supply. Since gold is globally traded in US dollars, any change in the rupee-dollar exchange rate has a direct bearing on the price Indian consumers pay for the precious metal.

Within the country, local gold prices tend to be higher than international benchmarks. This premium arises from the impact of import duties, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and additional state-level levies that together push up the cost of both bullion and jewellery for Indian buyers.

Globally, gold prices are influenced by several factors, including movements in bond yields, decisions by central banks, and broader shifts in investor sentiment. The metal’s reputation as a safe-haven asset ensures that it continues to attract demand during times of financial instability or geopolitical tensions, as investors turn to gold to preserve value amid uncertainty.

Here Are The Latest Gold Rates Across 10 Major Cities In India:

Gold Rate In Delhi Today

The current gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 11,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,332 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Chennai Today

The current gold rates in Chennai stand at Rs 11,300 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,328 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Bengaluru Today

The current gold rates in Bengaluru stand at Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Mumbai Today

The current gold rates in Mumbai stand at Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Pune Today

The current gold rates in Pune stand at Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Kolkata Today

The current gold rates in Kolkata stand at Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Ahmedabad Today

The current gold rates in Ahmedabad stand at Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Hyderabad Today

The current gold rates in Hyderabad stand at Rs 11,290 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,317 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Indore Today

The current gold rates in Indore stand at Rs 11,295 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,322 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).

Gold Rate In Lucknow Today

The current gold rates in Lucknow stand at Rs 11,305 per gram for 22-karat gold and Rs 12,332 per gram for 24-karat gold (commonly known as 999 gold).