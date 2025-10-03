Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued crypto, rose above the $120,000 mark early Friday. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw minor gains across the board as the overall Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 57 (Neutral) out of 100, as per CoinMarketCap data. PancakeSwap (CAKE) became the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 29 percent. MYX Finance (MYX) became the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 41 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $4.14 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.64 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Today

Bitcoin price stood at $120,040.52, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.18 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchanges, BTC price stood at Rs 99.23 lakh.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Today

ETH price stood at $4,487.26, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.56 percent at the time of writing. Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 3.65 lakh.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.39 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.2603. Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 20.79.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 0.18 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $117.74. LTC price in India stood at Rs 9,433.60.

Ripple (XRP) Price Today

XRP price stood at $3.02, seeing a 24-hour jump of 2.04 percent. Ripple price in India stood at Rs 253.34.

Solana (SOL) Price Today

Solana price stood at $231.55, marking a 24-hour gain of 3.32 percent. SOL price in India stood at Rs 18.650.91.

Top Crypto Gainers Today (October 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

Price: $3.38

24-hour gain: 28.70 percent

ether.fi (ETHFI)

Price: $1.76

24-hour gain: 15.75 percent

Aster (ASTER)

Price: $1.86

24-hour gain: 11.11 percent

SPX6900 (SPX)

Price: $1.30

24-hour gain: 8.49 percent

BNB (BNB)

Price: $1,099.52

24-hour gain: 6.63 percent

Top Crypto Losers Today (October 3)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

MYX Finance (M)

Price: $9.09

24-hour loss: 41.69 percent

Double Zero (2Z)

Price: $0.5547

24-hour loss: 16.73 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $132.24

24-hour loss: 6.44 percent

MemeCore (M)

Price: $2.11

24-hour loss: 6.03 percent

Sonic (S)

Price: $0.2755

24-hour loss: 4.58 percent

What Crypto Exchanges Are Saying About Current Market Scenario

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder, Mudrex, told ABP Live, “The crypto market is on a strong bullish momentum with Bitcoin trading above $120,000 while Ethereum has reclaimed the $4,500 mark. Multiple factors, such as the ‘Uptober’ sentiment, the impact of the US government shutdown, whale inflows, and the weak ADP employment report, have fuled the ongoing rally. In this week alone, Bitcoin ETFs recorded net inflows of over $1.6 billion while corporates like Metaplanet bought 5000 BTC, adding strength to the rally. If BTC breaks past $123,200, it could enter price discovery, making way for new highs.”

CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted, “Bitcoin’s surge past the $120K mark, its highest level in two months, amid the official US government shutdown and strong inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs, their best day since mid-September. This reflects growing investor appetite for hedge assets such as Bitcoin and gold amid heightened macroeconomic uncertainty. The momentum has also led to capital rotation into established altcoins like Ethereum, Litecoin, and XRP, strengthening the broader market. Seasonality further supports this trend, as October, often referred to as ‘Uptober’, has historically been Bitcoin’s strongest month. With September closing on a higher base than usual, the outlook for Q4 remains constructive, supported by the fact that Bitcoin has ended four of the last five quarters in positive territory.”

Avinash Shekhar, Co-founder & CEO, Pi42, said, “Bitcoin crossing $120,000 is a powerful reminder of the pace and unpredictability of crypto markets. While it’s an exciting milestone that reflects growing adoption and optimism, the liquidation of over 127,000 traders also shows how quickly sentiment can turn, especially for those who are overexposed or trading with high leverage. For investors and traders alike, this moment calls for discipline over emotion. Don’t chase rallies blindly, and avoid the temptation of excessive leverage. It’s essential to take profits when the market gives you the opportunity, have clear entry and exit strategies, and always be aware of your risk exposure.”

Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin, said, “The crypto market continues to command global attention as Bitcoin trades near $120,000, consolidating gains after a strong summer rally. Market capitalization has surged past $4 trillion, underscoring how digital assets are firmly back on the radar of institutional and retail investors alike. Today’s sentiment reflects cautious optimism. Whale accumulation and strategic inflows into top-tier tokens are providing solid support, but underlying risks remain. Outflows from crypto ETFs and hawkish signals from central banks have introduced volatility, reminding traders that liquidity conditions still matter.”

Parth Srivastava, Head of Quant, 9Point Capital’s Research Team, said, “Bitcoin holds steady near support, and our stance remains unchanged: dips are for buying, not fearing. Negative funding rates are flushing out excess leverage, clearing the path for stronger hands. As the dust settles, the setup tilts bullish, and we expect BTC to resume its rally just as we’ve been saying all along.”

Subscribe And Follow ABP Live On Telegram: t.me/officialabplive

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.