Share Markets Turn Volatile, Sensex Crashes Over 100 Points, Nifty Tests 24,800

The Indian markets looked set for a volatile start to trading today morning. The BSE Sensex started the session at 80,879, crashing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading just above 24,800, taking a hit of 34 points, near 9:15 AM.

On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and L&T stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 index inched up 0.51 per cent, while the Financial Services fell 0.43 per cent. Sectorally, the Metal index dominated with gains of 0.76 per cent. On the other hand, the Media index tanked 0.47 per cent.

Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a muted start for Indian equities, with Nifty futures trading flat around the 24,951.50 level in early deals today. In the pre-open session, the Sensex tanked over 200 points to breach 80,750, and the Nifty plunged the 24,600 mark near 9 AM.