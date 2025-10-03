Share Markets Turn Volatile, Sensex Crashes Over 100 Points, Nifty Tests 24,800
In the pre-open session, the Sensex tanked over 200 points to breach 80,750, and the Nifty plunged the 24,600 mark near 9 AM.
The Indian markets looked set for a volatile start to trading today morning. The BSE Sensex started the session at 80,879, crashing more than 100 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading just above 24,800, taking a hit of 34 points, near 9:15 AM.
On the 30-share Sensex, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, and L&T stood among the gainers. Meanwhile, the laggards included HDFC Bank, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, and Maruti.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap250 index inched up 0.51 per cent, while the Financial Services fell 0.43 per cent. Sectorally, the Metal index dominated with gains of 0.76 per cent. On the other hand, the Media index tanked 0.47 per cent.
Notably, the GIFT Nifty indicated a muted start for Indian equities, with Nifty futures trading flat around the 24,951.50 level in early deals today. In the pre-open session, the Sensex tanked over 200 points to breach 80,750, and the Nifty plunged the 24,600 mark near 9 AM.
In the last session on Wednesday, benchmark indices snapped an eight-session losing streak with a sharp rebound after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) left policy rates unchanged and revised up India’s FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 per cent. The Sensex surged 715 points to close at 80,983, while the Nifty jumped 225 points to settle at 24,836.
RBI Maintained Repo Rate Pause
The RBI maintained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent but signalled room for future easing if global trade headwinds intensify. Governor Sanjay Malhotra noted that the impact of US tariff hikes and earlier domestic policy changes needed more clarity before altering rates.
Indian markets were closed on Thursday for Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti.